HGTV to Offer More "Live" Social Media Engagement Opportunities with its Top Stars

New York [April 7, 2020] HGTV will offer its 21.8 million social media fans even more opportunities to connect in real time with the network’s biggest stars, including Drew and Jonathan Scott, David Bromstad and Tarek El Moussa, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. From Instagram takeovers to Insta Stories and Facebook Lives, popular HGTV talent will continue to go “live” on the network’s social media platforms to share real-life updates and practical home project ideas. As the nation continues to practice social distancing, HGTV today launched a new video, Home Is…, on its social media platforms and on HGTV.com/HomeTogether. The video includes more exclusive content of HGTV’s top stars at home. The network also will offer show-inspired, downloadable backgrounds for the video conference platform Zoom, including groovy images from HGTV’s mega-hit series A Very Brady Renovation.

HGTV’s new series of custom downloadable backgrounds for Zoom will give fans yet another opportunity to be #HomeTogether with the network as they work and connect with family and friends while social distancing at home. Backgrounds featuring images from A Very Brady Renovation will let fans hang out in the fully renovated replica of the world-famous television home, including the boys’ or girls’ bedroom, the living room or the iconic staircase. Additional network-inspired backgrounds will put fans inside the HGTV Dream Home and in the action of a home demo space. The Zoom backgrounds will be available for download on Facebook and Twitter with even more backgrounds planned in the coming weeks.

HGTV also will feature more of its star talent in live or self-shot video social media appearances. Recent Facebook Lives with My Lottery Dream Home star David Bromstad where he talked about his series and his tattoos, as well as one with pro house flipper Tarek El Moussa where he talked about his show Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, generated hundreds of thousands of views. On Facebook and Instagram, Property Brothers: Forever Home stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, along with Drew’s wife, Linda Phan, and Jonathan’s girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, entertained fans of all ages by reading from the siblings’ Builder Brothers children’s book series. On Saturday nights, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent welcome fans into their home via Instagram Live to chat about their series Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House and share how they are keeping their kids engaged during quarantine. And, on Instagram Stories, Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk shared her step-by-step pantry re-organization, while Orlando Soria of Unspouse My House revealed his top workout tips and Boise Boys’ Luke Caldwell gave advice on how to style open shelving.

Network fans are invited to stay connected at HGTV.com/HomeTogether and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more talent-submitted video content, articles and upcoming show marathon updates.

ABOUT HGTV

