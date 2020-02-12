HGTV's 'Unsellable Houses' Premiere Episodes Deliver Solid Ratings Performance

New York [February 11, 2020] Unsellable Houses, HGTV’s newest real estate and home renovation series attracted more than 3 million viewers with back-to-back premiere episodes on Tuesday, February 4, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series, starring network newcomers Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, delivered a .59 and .67 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively. The two episodes in the one-hour timeslot averaged a 47 percent ratings increase among P25-54 over the prior six weeks. Among W25-54, the episodes averaged a .88 live plus three-day rating—representing 60 percent growth over the prior six weeks. In addition, the premiere episodes garnered a .74 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 1.49 live plus three-day household rating.

Since it launched on HGTV GO on Feb. 3, the series was the #2 most-streamed

Unsellable Houses follows sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis—who are among the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest—as they help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, are so confident they can sell home that they’re willing to invest their own money to make the sale.

ABOUT HGTV

