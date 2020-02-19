History Proves That Washington is Still #1 With 2.6 Million Viewers For Premiere

New York, NY -- HISTORY’s six-hour, three-night miniseries event “Washington” kicked off on Sunday, February 16 with 2.6 million total viewers, based on Live+Same Day viewing, according to Nielsen Fast Nationals. Premiering on Presidents’ Day Weekend, night one of the three-part miniseries event became the #1 nonfiction miniseries premiere on all of cable in nearly three years.

Narrated by Emmy award-winning actor Jeff Daniels (“The Newsroom,” “Godless”) and executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, “Washington” will conclude with night three of the miniseries tonight at 8pm ET/PT. Viewers who missed the first two installments of the event series can catch up prior to the airing of part three, beginning with part one at 4pm ET/PT and part two at 6pm ET/PT.

Most know the highlights of George Washington’s life – he was a general, crossed the Delaware, led the Continental Army to victory over the British, was America’s first President and is the face on the dollar bill – but few know his entire epic story. Over the course of a three-night television event, “Washington” explores the full arc of his journey and weaves together dramatic live action sequences, excerpts from Washington’s letters and insights from a roster of notable experts, historians and scholars to tell a very personal story about the evolution of one of history’s most iconic leaders. “Washington” features interviews with President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, renowned Pulitzer Prize®-winning historians Joseph J. Ellis, Annette Gordon-Reed, Jon Meacham, Alan Taylor and others. Nicholas Rowe (The Crown, Young Sherlock Holmes) portrays George Washington in the series.

HISTORY is celebrating its 25 anniversary in 2020 with a slate of premium programming, including “Washington” and the upcoming six-hour miniseries “Grant,” which will portray one of the most complex and underappreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history – Ulysses S. Grant, and the new experiential ventures HISTORYTalks and HISTORYCon that will bring history to life for fans. HISTORYTalks is a traveling speaker series that explores newsworthy topics and historical events with conversations with trailblazers, global leaders, authors and filmmakers. HISTORYCon is a three-day event that features exclusive panels and Q&As with the stars of HISTORY’s fan-favorite shows, interactive exhibits and inspiring conversations with historians, authors and experts.

“Washington” is produced for HISTORY by Railsplitter Pictures. Doris Kearns Goodwin and Beth Laski serve as executive producers through their Pastimes Productions. Matthew Ginsburg and Tim Healy are executive producers for Railsplitter Pictures.