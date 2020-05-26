History's 'Grant' Debuts with 3.0 Million Viewers

'Grant' is the network's best non-fiction miniseries launch in six years and #2 miniseries launch of the year in all of cable

New York, NY - HISTORY's six-hour miniseries event "Grant" was historic in its Memorial Day premiere, delivering 3.0 million Total Viewers and marking the network's best non-fiction miniseries launch in Total Viewers in six years, since HISTORY's "The World Wars" in 2014, and the #2 miniseries launch of the year in all of cable behind ESPN's "The Last Dance," according to Nielsen Media Research. In key demos, "Grant" also delivered 581,000 Adults 25-54 and 439,000 Adults 18-49.

Executive produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and biographer Ron Chernow and Appian Way's Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio and produced by RadicalMedia in association with global content leader Lionsgate, "Grant" chronicles the life of one of the most complex and underappreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history - Ulysses S. Grant. "Grant" continues tonight with Night 2 premiering at 9/8c on HISTORY.

"Grant" is the second premium presidential miniseries from HISTORY after "Washington," which became the #1 miniseries on all of cable in nearly three years after its February 2020 premiere with 2.6 million Total Viewers.

"Grant" is produced for HISTORY® by Appian Way Productions and RadicalMedia in association with Lionsgate Television. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson serve as executive producers for Appian Way Productions with Phillip Watson serving as co-executive producer. Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes and Fisher Stevens serve as executive producers for RadicalMedia. Ron Chernow, Brian Volk-Weiss and Knute Walker also serve as executive producers. Malcolm Venville serves as director. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for HISTORY®