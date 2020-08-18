HOME RENOVATION EXPERT ALISON VICTORIA TACKLES MAJOR PROFESSIONAL AND PERSONAL CHALLENGES IN NEW SEASON OF HGTV’S ‘WINDY CITY REHAB’

New York [Aug. 18, 2020] Chicago designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria could lose it all in the newest season of HGTV’s Windy City Rehab—and it’s not just because of bigger, riskier projects. In five, new 90-minute episodes premiering Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, as Alison continues her work to transform historic fixer-uppers, she must manage a strained business relationship, contend with permit delays and battle stop work orders. During the season, unprecedented setbacks put the skilled designer’s reputation and livelihood on the line, but Alison loves her city and won’t give up without a fight.

“Running a design and renovation business in Chicago is not for the faint of heart,” said Alison. “It has tested me in more ways than I could have ever imagined.”

Despite dealing with multiple unexpected challenges, Alison is all in to restore older homes in the community. To attract high-end buyers, she relies on her resourcefulness and design expertise to create gorgeous homes with modern layouts and luxurious style. In many cases, Alison adds local character to each property by including such features as vintage fireplace mantles, antique mirrored closet doors and salvaged furniture pieces turned into bathroom vanities.

More than 24.5 million viewers watched Alison take on big city renovations in the first season of Windy City Rehab.

“I love what I do and I’m determined to succeed,” added Alison. “It’s truly been an extraordinary experience.”

Fans are invited to connect with the series across HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com/WindyCityRehab and via @HGTV and #WindyCityRehab on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Each episode will be available on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Tuesdays beginning Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. Fans also can connect with Alison on Instagram at @thealisonvictoria.

