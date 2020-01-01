Human Ambition takes the Action on Cine Mexicano January Movies

Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie channel offering an extensive library of fan-favorite titles including adrenaline packed action, drama, comedy, rancheras, thrillers and commercial-free contemporary Mexican movies announces the network premieres of four action-packed stories
Cine Mexicano, the country's top-rated Spanish-language movie channel offering an extensive library of fan-favorite titles including adrenaline packed action, drama, comedy, rancheras, thrillers and commercial-free contemporary Mexican movies announces the network premieres of four action-packed stories that depict just how far human beings will go driven by ambition take advantage of people generosity and give nothing in return.

01/01 – 10:00 p.m. ET

A group of beggars, housekeepers, windshield wipers, and disabled people come together to create a union that improves their working conditions. Trouble and adventure begins when infiltrators take advantage of the situation. Sindicato de Lismoneros is directed by Eduardo Martínez and stars Rafael Inclán, Artuto Martínez, Alfredo Solares, and Julio Bracho. Produced by Arturo Martínez and Ana Sánchez.

Las Monjitas de Durango

01/08 – 10:00 p.m. ET

The story explores the illegal drug trade plan created by Rodolfo and his criminal’s followers to devise a plan to establish an illegal market without being stopped by a police officers. Las Monjitas de Durango is directed by Lourdes Alvarez and stars Jorge Reynoso, Roberto Ballesteros, Edna Bolkan, and Rojo Grau. Produced by Ramón Barba Loza.

Las Mulas del Pueblo
01/15 – 10:00 p.m. ET

In a small town, life goes by very quietly until a man named Agapito, who is the Municipal President decided to sell "La Nena" (The Girl). Confusion takes over the villagers, whom, outraged reject the decision of the official. Las Mulas del Pueblo is directed by Victor Manuel -Güero Castro- and Carlos Durán, produced by Juan Carlos Sánchez and Eduardo Martínez. Starring Miguel Rodríguez, Manuel –Flaco- Ibáñez, Arturo Martínez, Jackie Castro, and Alfredo –Pelón- Solares.


Apuesta con la Muerte 2

01/22 – 10:00 p.m. ET

In an act of desperation, Valente makes a pact with death to bring his brother Melecio back to life without imagining the harrowing consequences of this sinister act. Apuesta con la Muerte 2 is directed by Hugo Barrientos. Starring Flavio Peniche, Baltazar Alvarez, Valente Gómez, Melecio Gómez, and Leticia Gómez. Produced by Pepe Barrientos.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc. and is carried nationwide across all major network operators.

For more information, please visit: Cine Mexicano.com.

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

