Ignite Your “Wild Boar Fever” in August with New Season on MyOutdoorTV

DENVER (July 30, 2020) – The scene is set; and, our favorite stars are ready to take you on a journey through France’s Loire Valley for a masterclass in the art of driven boar shooting in the return of the highly-acclaimed Wild Boar Fever series. MyOutdoorTV (MOTV), the worldwide leaders in outdoor television, is set to release their 11 installment of the much-anticipated show on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Sponsored by Aimpoint, J.P. Sauer & Sohn, Hornady and Swazi, Wild Boar Fever XI will showcase the most-talented driven boar hunters from across the globe. Hosted by highly-skilled, German marksman, Franz-Albrecht Oettingen-Spielberg, he is joined on screen by a well-recognized cast, including fellow countryman, Frederic Hanner, CEO of Blaser Group UK; Aimpoint’s Alexander Nordin from Sweden; celebrated French hunter Feliew and U.S. representative, Neil Davies of Hornady.

The six-part weekly series demonstrates the exceptional marksmanship skills, reaction times and talent at spotting and identifying boar required to master the sport of driven boar hunting. Viewers will be glued to the screen in the all-in, exciting, fast-paced, scene-by-scene play.

Returning to the Sologne region of central France, an area renowned for having dense populations of wild boar and home to some of the most-dense hilltop terrain, Wild Boar Fever XI presents the ideal setting for a full immersion experience into driven hunting practices. From the echoes of the first shots from neighboring high stands to the beaters’ dogs frantically racing through the cover and finally paying homage to the fallen beasts by joining the tableau by fire and French horn after the hunt, the series is a sensation for the senses and a visually stunning triumph for the most avid hunting fan.

Parent Company of MyOutdoorTV, Outdoor Sportsman Group President and CEO, Jim Liberatore commented: “Since acquiring the series three years ago, we have seen the popularity of the show grow where it’s now proving to be one of our most popular shows internationally. Wild Boar Fever’s most celebrated stars not only demonstrate their incredible shooting abilities in adrenaline-fueled, action-packed scenes, but this year help to educate hunters on simple ways they can improve their own shooting abilities.”

Franz-Albrecht Oettingen-Spielberg added: “As responsible hunters, we all have a duty to maintain a high level of shooting ability and not sit stagnant when we could be improving. One of the most daunting experiences on any driven hunt is starting a new season, hoping you’ve maintained those skills from the season before. Breaking the ice, Wild Boar Fever XI goes one step further, by sharing our experienced team’s knowledge and focus on improving marksmanship. I’m incredibly proud to be part of it.”

For more information and to watch samples of Wild Boar Fever XI, visit: www.MyOutdoorTV.com and www.myoutdoortv.com/wbf11

