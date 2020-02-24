Denver (February 24, 2020) – In July 2020, Sportsman Channel will introduce a show so unique that viewers won’t believe what they are watching. But they should. The popular outdoor lifestyle network presents: Adaptive Pursuits TV.

Viewers of Adaptive Pursuits TV, presented by The North American Association of Blind Sportsmen, will witness a special group of people who won’t let a “disability” define who they are or what they do. The blind and visually-impaired hunters and fishers profiled in this 13-episode show will inspire. The challenges experienced on a daily basis, and how these individuals overcome them, will awe.

“Adaptive Pursuits TV will be a show unlike any other on Sportsman Channel,” Outdoor Sportsman Group President and CEO, Jim Liberatore said. “Success in the outdoors – hunting and fishing – is difficult enough with all your senses. The blind and visually-impaired hunters and fishers in the show are truly inspiring examples of living life despite perceived handicaps.”

The North American Association of Blind Sportsmen is amazing,” volunteer, Kirsten Fisher said. “There is a sense of fulfillment seeing these men and women connecting with the outdoors and what it has to offer.”

Watch Adaptive Pursuits TV on Sportsman Channel beginning in July.

About The North American Association of Blind Sportsmen: The North American Association of Blind Sportsmen is a non-profit organization that helps blind and vision-impaired people from all over North America take on hunting and fishing adventures that they might never dare on their own. We fund the adventures through membership fees, donations and grants. NAABS is run by the blind, for the benefit of the blind.

About Sportsman Channel: Launched in 2003, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman HD/Sportsman Channel Canada (added in 2019) are television and digital media networks fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of North Americans. A division of Outdoor Sportsman Group, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman Canada delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Sportsman Channel/Sportsman Channel Canada embrace the attitude of celebrating the Great Outdoors in equal measure. Stay connected to Sportsman Channel online at thesportsmanchannel.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. #IAmSportsman. #MyOutdoorTV

