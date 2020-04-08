INSP Renews Affiliation Agreement with NCTC

(Indian Land, SC) -- General entertainment network has executed a new multi-year agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative () for its member companies that own and operate cable systems throughout the United States and its territories. The announcement was made by Mark Kang, SVP of Distribution for INSP.

“INSP is one of cable’s most popular services, consistently ranking among the 20 highest-rated networks,” Kang said. “It is the only television network to have 20 consecutive quarters with year-over-year ratings increases, from 2014 through Q4 of 2019. At a time when there is a high demand for the type of entertainment families can enjoy together while spending more time in their homes, many are tuning in to INSP.” He continued, “In addition, INSP viewers are fiercely loyal to our network and to cable television. Since many of those viewers are also NCTC member subscribers, we are thrilled to renew with NCTC to continue to provide its members with our outstanding programming.”

INSP provides a trusted viewing experience with a lineup of exclusive and original series, timeless Westerns, action-filled dramas, and films focused on adventure and heroic characters.