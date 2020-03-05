InSync Technology at 2020 NAB Show

InSync Technology are specialists in all forms of video conversion including motion compensated frame rate conversion. InSync provide solutions that enable content owners to ensure assets are in the format and frame rate required by their target audience. Good standards conversion is essential to preserve the quality (and therefore the value) of the material.

At the 2020 NAB Show (Booth SL7422), InSync will showcase a range of software video conversion products to support live and file-based workflows. Each of these can be deployed on premise or in the cloud and integrated into other business or management systems via open APIs.

InSync introduces live conversion of UHD/4K streams using its FrameFormer Link software engine. FrameFormer Link can be easily integrated into any live production platform to bring the highest quality motion compensated frame rate conversion.

InSync also introduces FrameFormer Live, which utilizes InSync's live conversion capability but within a turnkey application. The fully featured FrameFormer Live provides full stream, audio, and image processing as well as support for the emerging SRT video transport protocol.

Finally, and to support file-based workflows, the company will feature the FLICS | SOLO FF powered by InSync FrameFormer. This content preparation application, developed by InSync's partner HiScale GmbH, offers automated transcoding and frame rate conversion. It includes support for all popular file formats as well as ABR encoding for VOD applications.

InSync Introduces Frame Rate Conversion of Live UHD/4K Content

At the 2020 NAB Show, InSync will premiere motion compensated frame rate conversion of live UHD/4K streams via its FrameFormer Link software engine. This is a real game changer for broadcasters and content distributors — being the first time that top-end live frame rate conversion has been available in a pure software form for premium UHD/4K formats.

The beauty of this approach is that the core software can be integrated into any live production platform or workflow through an open API. This can be an in-house platform, or the capability can be made available to end users via a service provider. As the software requires CPU-only processing with cross-platform support, the solution is ideal to support cloud-based workflows - where flexibility, speed to deploy and scalability are key. A prime example today is live event production in the cloud with frame rate conversion supporting distribution to a global audience.

At the 2020 NAB Show launch, InSync will offer an up-close look at the superb quality and smooth results available from FrameFormer conversion, as well as its ability to handle a wide range of formats and frame rates — including content produced with High Dynamic Range.

Other InSync Products at the 2020 NAB Show

FrameFormer Live

Many broadcasters today are looking towards the next generation of standards converters. These should offer the flexibility that only software-based solutions can bring, but they also need to maintain and even improve the conversion quality that has been achieved over many years with proprietary hardware devices.

At the 2020 NAB Show, InSync introduces InSync FrameFormer Live — a turnkey software application that offers live motion compensated frame rate conversion of any format up to UHD/4K. FrameFormer Live incorporates InSync's core FrameFormer software engine built into a standalone, feature-rich environment. This includes handling of popular streaming formats plus support for the emerging SRT transport protocol. In addition, users can access numerous image and audio processing controls as well as dashboards via the web-based user interface.

FrameFormer Live can run on premise or in the cloud with the option to integrate into other systems through its RESTful API.

FLICS | SOLO FF

The increasing need to deliver content to different platforms and devices is driving a demand for flexible and highly automated media processing platforms.

New for the 2020 NAB Show, FLICS | SOLO FF provides a comprehensive content preparation solution that handles all file-based transcoding, video conversion, and delivery needs for any format up to UHD/4K. Developed by Hiscale GmbH, FLICS | SOLO FF includes InSync's FrameFormer for the highest-quality motion compensated frame rate conversion. FrameFormer is also responsible for SDR, HDR, and color space conversions.

FLICS | SOLO FF offers a wide range of codec support including ProRes, AVC-I, DNxHD, H.264, H.265, and also ABR encoding for VOD delivery, including support for MPEG DASH and HLS. Transcoding, conversion, and delivery tasks can be fully automated. The software is available as a turnkey application for deployment on premise or in the cloud and can be further integrated via its RESTful API.



Company Quote:

"We can now realize the full range of availability for InSync Frameformer at the heart of turnkey products and integrated services. Supporting file and live production, both on premise and in the cloud, InSync is changing the landscape by bringing new options, flexibility, and cost benefits to support live event production, content preparation, and localization services."

— Daryl Blair, Marketing Director, InSync Technology Ltd.

Company Overview:

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters).

InSync's FrameFormer software standards converter is the only motion compensated frame rate converter designed for CPU-only deployment. FrameFormer offers unique flexibility in its support for Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems and is available as an integration into third-party solutions (such as Dalet Amberfin, Marquise Technologies MIST, Marquis Broadcast Medway, Odyssey MARK, IMC Technologies Incite MAM, and Imagine Communications SelenioFlex™ File), or as part of turnkey software applications including InSync FrameFormer Live and Hiscale FLICS|SOLO FF.

More information is available at www.insync.tv.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/InSync/200304InSync-2020NAB.docx

Image Downloads:

www.wallstcom.com/InSync/InSync-FrameFormer_Software_Engine.jpg

FrameFormer Software Engine

www.wallstcom.com/InSync/InSync-Live_MCC.jpg

Live Conversion of UHD streams

www.wallstcom.com/InSync/InSync-frameformer_settings.png

FLICS | SOLO FF file-based standards conversion

Follow InSync Technology:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InSyncTechLtd/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insync-technology-ltd/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InSyncLtd