Interra Systems Announces Tech Leadership Webinar Series

CUPERTINO, Calif. — July 27, 2020 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that it will host a Tech Leadership Webinar Series for its customers and partners on July 31, Aug. 4, Aug. 7, Aug. 11, and Aug. 14. During the online events, Interra Systems' experts in media QC, monitoring, and classification will discuss the cutting-edge solutions for media quality and compliance, service assurance, and ML/AI innovations for broadcast and OTT professionals.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, global consumption of broadcast TV channels and video streaming services has been spiking. Today, the stakes are higher than ever to deliver an exceptional quality of experience across all screens," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management at Interra Systems. "During our Tech Leadership Webinar Series, Interra Systems will demonstrate how our customers can streamline their QC and monitoring workflows, assure service, and ensure high quality of service and experience for viewers."

The session lineup for Interra Systems' Tech Leadership Webinar Series includes:

• "A Powerful Media Player for Broadcast Workflows" on July 31 at 9 a.m. PDT. Attendees will learn how to play, inspect, and verify content using a powerful industry-grade media player.

• "BATON Integration with Adobe Premiere Pro to Streamline Postproduction QC Workflows" on Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. PDT. This session will focus on how to use Interra Systems' BATON QC seamlessly with Adobe Premier Pro to simplify QC in a postproduction environment.

• "Holistic OTT Monitoring With ORION Central Manager" on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. PDT. This webinar will examine how centralized monitoring solutions can provide end-to-end visibility and status for each channel and service, helping operators provide a better quality of service and experience.

• "Groundbreaking ML/AI-based Solutions for the Media Industry" on Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. PDT. Attendees will learn how to classify content, perform complex tasks of identifying lip sync issues, audio language detection and aligning speech to text captions, and more.

• "Excel at Meeting Amazon Prime Video Direct Technical Requirements" on Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. PDT. Interra Systems' cloud services expert will give tips on meeting the stringent submission process while uploading video on Amazon Prime Video Direct.

To learn more about Interra Systems' Tech Leadership Webinar Series and register online, visit: https://www.interrasystems.com/Webinar/leadership-webinar/. More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and postproduction markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better-quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON, an enterprise-class automated file-based QC system that ensures high-quality content at every stage; BATON Captions for efficient video captions creation and distribution; BATON Lipsync for automated audio video sync detection; ORION-OTT for quality assurance of ABR streams, allowing flawless delivery of live and VOD content; ORION for 24x7 confidence monitoring of linear/live video delivery; WINNOW for content classification and compliance; VEGA for in-depth media analysis, offering content debug and compliance; and BMP, a powerful industry-grade media player.

