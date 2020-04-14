Interra Systems Simplifies Content QC With New Interra Cloud Services

Using the Cloud-Based Subscription Services, Media Companies Can Speed Up Content Verification for Quality and Compliance

CUPERTINO, Calif. — April 14, 2020 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced Interra Cloud Services (ICS), a new subscription-based service that will allow media companies to perform the critical function of content QC in the cloud. The ICS — BATON service will be available immediately for automated QC of file-based content. The subscription-based service, running in the cloud will help simplify and expedite content verification for quality and compliance purposes. Interra Systems will initially offer this cloud-based service for its BATON product running on Amazon Web Services infrastructure, with plans to add more advanced QC capabilities in the future, including its machine learning-based captions and lip sync solutions.

"In the prevailing media supply chain, cloud has become a sought-after platform for file-based workflows. We are excited to announce that BATON, our industry-recognized media QC solution, is now available to our customers as a subscription-based service," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president, product management, at Interra Systems. "By offloading the task of running and maintaining on-premises infrastructure, our customers, especially post-production houses and companies with modest QC needs, can now perform QC operations more efficiently and at a reduced cost."

With BATON available as a subscription-based QC service, smaller media companies can avoid making significant investments in hardware and software solutions that are traditionally required for quality control. With the software in the cloud, critical QC tasks can be performed remotely from anywhere.

ICS — BATON offers multiple built-in test plans, such as Amazon, Hulu, DPP, and iTunes, for setting up QC checks based on industry standards. All customer data, including project folders, reports, and thumbnails, is preserved in the cloud for a specified period of time to simplify data management and provide protection against possible data loss.

Through a user-friendly, web-based interface, ICS allows customers to view basic account information, see available credits and usage data, schedule QC tasks, and analyze reports.

More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and postproduction markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON, an enterprise-class automated file-based QC system that ensures high-quality content at every stage; ORION-OTT for quality assurance of ABR streams, allowing flawless delivery of live and VOD content; ORION for 24/7 confidence monitoring of linear/live video delivery; WINNOW for content classification and compliance; VEGA for in-depth media analysis, offering content debug and compliance; and BMP, a powerful industry-grade media player.

