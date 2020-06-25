DENVER (June 25, 2020) – It is time to celebrate the outdoors lifestyle in its full glory with Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network’s Q3 programming lineup debuting Monday, June 29. Catch original premieres and new episodes from returning series across all three networks with each network’s spin on original and authentic storytelling. Don’t miss the Fly Fisherman original documentary Blood Run: Fly Fishing with the Amazon Warriors on Outdoor Channel in August, and the full-out pig roast over Labor Day weekend with the return of La’Boar Day marathon featuring MeatEater, Wild Boar Fever presented by Aimpoint, Pigman: The Series and Nick’s Wild Ride. The beginning of fall wouldn’t be complete without #DeerWeek presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors starting on September 14 on Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel with a primetime lineup of deer-centric shows and personalities.

“As we try to get back to normal, we are excited about what is in store for our viewers as we head into summer,” President and CEO of Outdoor Sportsman Group, Jim Liberatore said. “We are celebrating outdoor lifestyle and adventure on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network and hope all our viewers remain healthy, safe and vigilant as we prepare for the fall hunting season.”

Outdoor Channel showcases a slate of new episodes and series as the network welcomes shows from around the world including: Wild Boar Fever XI presented by Aimpoint (Saturdays, 5:30 p.m. ET) and a new season of Farming the Wild (Mondays, 8:30 p.m. ET) featuring English restauranteur and hunter Mike Robinson. The long-awaited premiere of Blood Run: Fly Fishing with Amazon Warriors from the team at Fly Fisherman Magazine debuts on August 10 at 7 p.m. ET. Season Four of Hollywood Weapons (Wednesdays, 7 p.m. ET) arrives with Terry and Larry continuing to test action scenes from film and TV that show how it is really done. Plus, #DeerWeek takeover arrives on September 14-20 as thoughts turn to treestands with a primetime lineup of everything viewers love and appreciate about deer hunting.

· Wild Boar Fever XI presented by Aimpoint (Premieres August 29, 5:30 p.m. ET): The 11 season takes place in France’s Loire Valley; in the famous forests of Sologne, the center of French hunting culture.

· Farming the Wild (Premieres June 29, 8:30 p.m. ET): English restauranteur and hunter, Mike Robinson, is one of Britain’s most prominent game chefs, and he co-owns the only pub in Britain with a prestigious Michelin-star.

· Hollywood Weapons (Premieres July 8 at 7 p.m. ET): Some of the most thrilling weapon action sequences from TV and movies are put to the test with host Terry Schappert and weapons expert Larry Zanoff. The duo break down some of the most explosive action scenes in Hollywood history.

· Blood Run: Fly Fishing with Amazon Warriors (Premieres Monday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET): On Brazil’s Xingu River, Kayapo warriors use the enormous fangs from vampire fish to cut and scar their arms. Join two adventurous editors from Fly Fisherman Magazine in their quest to catch these magnificiant jungle fish and become the first outsiders to participate in this ancient ritual.

· #DeerWeek presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors (September 14-20, beginning at 7 p.m. ET nightly): Airing on Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel, the annual week-long epic lineup of the best in deer hunting programming is back.

Sportsman Channel is transitioning to more blaze orange for the season and is featuring a number of new series, including: Hoge Wild (Mondays, 7 p.m. ET); Adaptive Pursuit TV (Fridays, 7:30 p.m. ET) and the highly-anticipated Keefer brothers series, Humanimal (Wednesdays, 9 p.m. ET). Continuing to bring the pages of their respected magazines to life, North American Whitetail (Wednesdays, 8 p.m. ET), Guns & Ammo (Thursdays, 9 p.m. ET) and Bowhunter TV (Wednesdays, 10 p.m. ET) carry on their series runs with helpful hints and how-to’s from the editors and experts who have (almost) done it all.

· Hoge Wild (Premieres June 29 at 7 p.m. ET): Follow No. 1 Billboard selling country artist Lucas Hoge around the world.

· Adaptive Pursuit TV (Fridays, 7:30 p.m. ET): Learn how those with visual disabilities experience their own adventures outdoors.

· Humanimal (Premieres July 1 at 9 p.m. ET): For those viewers that live and die by the rise and set of the sun, life outside is more than just a “some of the time” kind of gig. It’s real life, lived raw and to the point – the Keefer Brothers call it being Humanimal – the perfect blend of Humans and Animals.

· North American Whitetail (Wednesdays, 8 p.m. ET): Co-hosts Laden Force and Stan Potts join North American Whitetail Editor-in-Chief Gordon Whittington, Associate Editor Haynes Shelton, biologist Dr. James C. Kroll and expert dog handler Jeremy Moore.

· Guns & Ammo TV (Thursdays, 9 p.m. ET): Guns & Ammo continues to feature a variety of new products in its acclaimed At the Range, offering exclusive first-look reviews of firearms, ammo, optics and accessories by its group of resident experts.

· Bowhunter TV (Wednesdays, 10 p.m. ET): Hosted by Mike Carney and Bowhunter magazine editor Curt Wells, Bowhunter TV showcases more action-packed bowhunts and helpful how-to tips than ever before.

World Fishing Network presented by Midway is THE complete fishing destination. WFN continues engaging viewers with instructions, tips, tournaments, travel, food, boating, outdoor lifestyle and more. Premiere shows with new episodes this season include: Fishing University (Tuesdays, 6 p.m ET); Hook n’ Look (Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. ET); Livin’ the Dream with Captain Jimmy Nelson (Thursdays, 6 p.m. ET) and Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller (Sundays, 8 p.m. ET), plus more. If competition is more the speed, tune in for the REDCREST Bass Pro Tour Championship on Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour every Monday at 8 p.m. ET; and four-time Classic qualifier Fish Fishburne tells all in Skeeter Bass Champs with Fish Fishburne on Mondays at 11 p.m. ET.

Other Q3 Highlights include:

· Outdoor Channel

o Favorites returning to the airwaves: Sporting Classics with Chris Dorsey (Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. ET) and Wentz Bros. Outdoors presented by Eukanuba (Mondays, 8 p.m. ET).

o Heat up summer with new episodes of shooting competition and educational series: American Airgunner Challenge (July 8, 7:30 p.m. ET) and Get Some! The Jerry Miculek Story (July 1, 7 p.m. ET)

o La’Boar Day Special: (September 7, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET) Set the BBQ pits low and slow for the second annual world-class pig roast marathon featuring episodes from MeatEater, Wild Boar Fever, Pigman: The Series and Nick’s Wild Ride.

o Don’t miss these featured fishing shows:

§ FLW Fishing (Premieres Friday, July 3, 7 pm. ET) – Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Bass fishing tournaments featuring a field of top anglers competing for top prizes.

§ The Obsession of Carter Andrews – Robinson Crusoe Special (Premieres Monday, August 17 at 8 p.m. ET): Carter Andrews and Julio Meza set sail to the famed Robinson Crusoe island located in the Juan Fernandez Archipelago, situated 400 miles off the coast of Chile, on a quest to find the giant Kingfish Yellowtail.

· Sportsman Channel

o Other favorites returning on Sportsman Channel with new episodes include: Whitetail Properties (Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. ET); Red Rising (Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET); Country Boy Outdoors (Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. ET); Major League Bowhunter (Fridays, 8:30 p.m. ET) and Trijicon’s World of Sports Afield (Saturdays, 8 p.m. ET).

o Additional new series making their debuts include: The Given Right (Tuesdays, 8:30 p.m. ET) and Beyond the Bar with Josh & Shasta (Thursdays, 7 p.m. ET).

o RNT-V is seeing their 15 anniversary this fall – catch them during the unique waterfowl programming block, The Landing Zone, from 2-4 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

o Don’t miss these popular series:

§ Savage Outdoors (Tuesdays, 9:30 p.m. ET)

§ Winchester and Drury’s Natural Born (Sundays, 10:30 p.m. ET)

§ Crossroads with the Burtons (Tuesdays, 7 p.m. ET)

§ Blitz TV (Saturdays, 12 p.m ET)

· World Fishing Network presented by Midway

o The reel life is the good life – tune in for these notable shows:

§ The Hunt for Monster Bass (Mondays, 7:30 p.m. ET)

§ Strike King’s Fish Hard (Mondays, 11:30 p.m. and Wednesdays, 9 p.m. ET)

§ Lindner’s Fishing Edge (Tuesdays, 8:30 p.m. ET)

§ Ray Van Horn’s Captain’s Journey (Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. ET)

§ Jimmy Houston Outdoors (Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. ET

§ Bill Dance Saltwater (Thursdays, 9 p.m. ET)

About Outdoor Sportsman Group: Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world’s foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel Canada and MOTV, the world’s leading subscription-based video-on-demand outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of a number of established publishing assets: 16 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites, including OutdoorChannelPlus.com. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com. #MyOutdoorTV

