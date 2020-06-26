Jay Pharoah to Host Nickelodeon's 'Unfiltered'

Comedian and actor Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, 2 Minutes of Fame), will host Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered (previously Game Face). The remotely produced six-episode game show features panelists Darci Lynne and All That’s Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, who must guess the identities of virtually disguised celebrity guests. Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered premieres Saturday, July 11, at 8:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Said Pharoah, “As a person who likes to transform and play multiple characters, I always love a good disguise and I can’t wait to see which panelist will be able to figure out our guests’ identities. Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered is going to be an outrageously good time, and we have some big names and surprises that you really won’t want to miss!”

Each episode of Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered will feature celebrity guests whose true identities are hidden behind an animated 3D filter and voice changer, while the panel deciphers the mystery through rounds of Q&A, wacky trivia and hilarious game competitions. The first panelist to guess the star hiding behind the filter wins the round. Viewers can get in on the fun by downloading the show’s filters to transform into the same digital characters as their favorite celebrities.

Unfiltered follows the success of the remotely produced series Group Chat with Annie and Jayden, hosted by Side Hustle co-stars Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels.

is executive produced by Pharoah and Shaina Farrow (Special Skills). Ben Pluimer (Legendary Dudas) also serves as executive producer. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Senior Vice President, Digital Studios; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Digital Studios; and Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series.

