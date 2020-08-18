Jenn Paonessa to Head Up ChyronHego's New Venues Solutions Division

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Aug. 18, 2020 — ChyronHego today announced that Jennifer Paonessa has been promoted to the role of Director for the Company's new Venues Solutions division. Focusing on custom, workflow-driven graphics solutions, Venues Solutions delivers an end-to-end sports production ecosystem that combines traditional LED content control, advanced graphics creation, and enhanced virtual and data visuals to help users boost fan engagement, team branding, and sponsor ROI. The division will build on the success of ChyronHego's popular Click Effects PRIME graphics authoring solution, already deployed across hundreds of U.S. facilities, and leverage the latest versions of its PRIME Graphics Platform, Paint sports telestration, and Virtual Placement solution.

"Jenn has a great understanding of the sports and live events business, particularly on the venue side, and she's the perfect person to lead our new Venues Solutions division," said Ariel Garcia, CEO at ChyronHego. "Colleagues and customers appreciate her phenomenal energy and her tenacity in finding just the right solution — one that addresses the wants and needs of the production team, sponsors, and fans. She understands how content can drive emotional connection to a game or event, and she works hard to give customers the tools and features they need to generate content that resonates with their stakeholders."

Through its Venues Solutions division, ChyronHego offers solutions that accommodate each customer's unique workflow, with an understanding of how operators use graphics technology and how they can take existing content to a more advanced and innovative level. Whether new or integrated with a venue's existing ChyronHego technology, these solutions deliver state-of-the-art functionality with user-friendly interfaces.

Paonessa and her team focus not just on graphics tools, but also on how to support clients in using ChyronHego technology to its fullest so that they can achieve their maximum potential. With years of experience in delivering graphics solutions, responsiveness to new user requirements, and internal creative services, the Venues Solutions team is uniquely positioned to bring new opportunities to the ChyronHego portfolio.

"Graphics solutions such as our Click Effects PRIME, PRIME Graphics, and Virtual Placement bring users advanced capabilities that they can leverage to create sophisticated visuals, complex data-driven elements, interactive games, and unique sponsored inventory, making a positive impact for games and other live events at any level," said Paonessa. "I enjoy supporting the passionate production crews at these venues by providing customized solutions they can use to create compelling content, drive revenue, and keep their fans coming back each season."

Paonessa began her career in the LED and digital signage world, where she saw the technology evolve into the sophisticated systems that have become central to the fan experience in today's sports and entertainment venues. Through work in control rooms and production trucks, she gained experience with graphics on the broadcast side. More recently, while at Learfield IMG, she facilitated sponsorship deals in the collegiate sports arena and developed partnerships in the growing area of stats and data integration. Since joining ChyronHego in 2019, she has played a critical role in building the company's in-venue solutions business.

"As a global company, ChyronHego has an incredible team of intelligent, resourceful people of many different backgrounds, and it's a pleasure to work with these colleagues to bring our customers powerful tools for creative fan engagement," added Paonessa. "Through ongoing innovation, investment in customer relationships, development of strategic partnerships, and enhancements to existing products such as PRIME and Virtual Placement, we help our customers transform the fan experience, whether on TV or in person."

Information about the full ChyronHego product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is ushering in the next generation of storytelling in the digital age. Founded in 1966 as Chyron, the company has played a pioneering role in developing broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built over 50 years on innovation and efficiency, ChyronHego has become a household name and global leader in broadcast, with a focus on customer-centric solutions. Today, the company offers production professionals the industry's most comprehensive software portfolio for designing, sharing, and playing live graphics to air with ease. ChyronHego products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA and OTT workflows and deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans in the arena, at home, or on the go.

ChyronHego is headquartered in New York with operations in 11 countries. ChyronHego is a portfolio company of Vector Capital, an investment and management firm dedicated to the growth of technology companies. More information is available at www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Caption: Jennifer Paonessa heads up the new Venues Solutions division, which focuses on custom, workflow-driven graphics solutions.

