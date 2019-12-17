Joseph Electronics Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor for ERECA Optical Fiber Transport Systems

NILES, Ill. — Dec. 16, 2019 — Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced that the company has been appointed as the exclusive dealer for ERECA, the France-based innovative provider of optical fiber transport systems for the broadcast industry.

For more than 30 years, ERECA has been developing and manufacturing optical fiber transport systems, enabling leading broadcasters to manage and distribute multiple signal formats efficiently within facilities and from remote broadcast sites. ERECA's flagship product, the Stage Racer 2 (SR2), for example, was a central component of the broadcast of the 2019 Tour de France, with 12 units employed by France Television and Euromedia to provide all the signals for worldwide broadcasting of the event.

"ERECA's optical fiber transport systems are well known and respected in the international market, and we're pleased to be able to offer them to our customers in the USA," said Carl Roszczybiuk, director of engineering for Joseph Electronics. "The SR2 is a great example of the kind of innovation that will serve our customers well, accepting virtually all standard broadcast formats from baseband to IP, with easy setup and incredible flexibility."

The Stage Racer 2 is a complete optical fiber transmission, routing, distribution, and processing solution, decentralized and scalable, for any broadcast event – from simple OB interconnect to complex star, ring, or linear topologies extended throughout an entire television operation. It also supports long distance transmission for remote production allowing exchange of content between distant locations. It is designed to accept all kinds of signals on the same device without external adapters (SDI video up to 12G direction configurable, genlock, analog audio, AES3, MADI, Dante-AES67, Ethernet, Serial, GPIO, and IP SMPTE 2110 hardware ready). The SR2 combines ease of use, effectiveness, and low cost into a single system.

Other ERECA products offered through Joseph Electronics include:

• Stage Racer – an ultra-flexible optical fiber transport system for outside and indoor broadcast events. With the ERECA unique feature of on-the-fly, direction-configurable 3G-SDI channels and numerous signal formats accepted (IP, analog audio, AES3, MADI, Serial, GPIO), the Stage Racer is the product of choice for affordable fast and easy event management.

• CAM Racer 8K – a complete camera fiber optic transmission solution for OB truck, studio and cinema applications. It comprises a camera dockable transceiver and a 1RU base station unit. The CAM Racer is designed to transport all needed signals in the same device on 2 single-mode fibers of a standard SMPTE cable. With up to 4x12G-SDI channels, the CAM Racer will fit any camera from ENG to 8K cinema devices.

• TOPAS 4K UE150 – an optical fiber transmission unit for the PANASONIC AW-UE150 camera. The TOPAS directly fits under the camera base and transmits all the necessary signals for the camera (12G SDI, 3G SDI, HD SDI, Genlock, RS, Audio, IP, GPIO).

Further information about Joseph Electronics, the ERECA product line, and the company's other products and services are available at www.josephelectronics.com and www.ereca.fr.

# # #

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions — such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K fiber transport gear — for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/191216JE.docx

Photo Links: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JosephElectronics-StageRacer2.jpg

Photo Caption: ERECA's Stage Racer 2

Follow Joseph Electronics

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Joseph-Electronics/126594410772799

http://www.linkedin.com/company/joseph-electronics https://twitter.com/JosephElec