Law&Crime Adds 'Justice Rules' to Program Lineup Through Cox Media Group Syndication Partnership

NEW YORK, NY - January 15, 2020 -​ Law&Crime, the only 24/7 live and linear OTT trial network further expanded its program lineup with the addition of the Cox Media Group-produced true crime news program 'Justice Rules.'

The show offers single and multi-topic episodes that go in-depth into true crime stories that have had a profound impact on the lives of victims and their families. The 30 minute show airs on the Law&Crime network Mondays and Tuesdays at 5:30p (ET) and will be repeated in overnight hours. .

“We are thrilled to bring our viewers this compelling show which gives a real voice to the victims of some the most horrific crimes going on across the country,” said Law&Crime President, Rachel Stockman.

“Justice Rules brings a unique local perspective to criminal cases and captures the emotions of people determined to seek justice and the truth,” says Rob Yarin, VP Content, Cox Media Group.

Through this latest content partnership, Law&Crime continues to provide its domestic and international audience compelling legal and true-crime programming in addition to its more than eight hours of daily live trial coverage. The network is available on most major OTT platforms and a growing number of cable providers while achieving a 250% audience growth since its inception nearly two years ago including a record December of more than 80 million cross-platform minutes viewed.

About Law&Crime

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the only 24/7 linear and OTT network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an integrated broadcasting, publishing, direct marketing and digital media company. The company’s operations include broadcast television stations, radio stations, daily newspapers and non-daily publications. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of​ ​CoxReps​,​ ​Gamut and​ ​Videa​; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services through its Local Solutions​ and​ ​Ideabar​ businesses. For more information about Cox Media Group, please visit​ ​www.coxmediagroup.com​.