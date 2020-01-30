Karen Gilmore, vice president and regional executive at the Miami Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will serve as opening keynote speaker for The Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) 2020 CFO Summit. Gilmore will offer insights into “What the Fed is Watching Now.” The Summit is scheduled for March 5-6 at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Gilmore is responsible for the Miami Branch’s board of directors and leads Miami’s community economic development outreach activities. As part of the Regional Economic Information Network, she is responsible for economic intelligence gathering in the local business and academic community to support the Atlanta Bank’s contributions to the monetary policy process.

Now in its 14 year, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum with real solutions to the challenges that media CFOs and other senior financial professionals face on a daily basis. Additional topics for the Summit include a media banker’s look at equity and credit markets; cybersecurity concerns; media’s future; local advertising; digital audio and podcasting opportunities; the political advertising outlook; leadership issues; and a CFO roundtable.

“Karen Gilmore is directly involved in the intelligence gathering that affects the Atlanta Fed’s monetary policy processes,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “We look forward to hearing her thoughts about the national and regional economic factors that the Federal Reserve Bank is currently monitoring, and how those factors may affect future monetary policy.”

Co-chairing this year’s Summit are Doug Lyons, senior vice president, controller and treasurer of The E.W. Scripps Company; Kent Nate, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bonneville International Corporation; and MFM Board member Marie Tedesco, chief financial officer of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can earn up to 11 CPE credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.