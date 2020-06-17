KAST Partners with SeriesFest, Annual International Television Festival, to Produce Unique Virtual Experiences for Season Six

App and Event Platform to Create Festival’s Opening and Closing Night Receptions, Late Night Parties and Awards Ceremony

SAN DIEGO, CA June 17, 2020 – As the global pandemic radically transforms the festival circuit, Kast, the watch party app and virtual event platform, will lend its technology expertise to SeriesFest Season Six, the reimagined virtual festival experience dedicated to supporting the art of episodic storytelling. Taking place June 18-24, the annual festival will ‘Fest/Differently’ with six days of must-stream events including competition screenings, engaging panel discussions, one-of-a-kind workshops, as well as never-before seen sneak peeks and television premieres.

The partnership marks an expansion into the festival scene for Kast, which launched in 2019 as a watch party app and is currently extending its business line to include working with festival organizers globally as more continue to move their in-person events and conferences to virtual platforms.

“The longer term effects on festivals and conferences due to the Pandemic are leading organizations to revamp their program schedules as they adjust to business life in 2020 and beyond,” stated Mark Ollila, CEO of Kast. “Above all, SeriesFest is looking to Kast to also provide elements that will make their festival a more engaging and memorable virtual experience.”

SeriesFest events produced by Kast include:

· Opening Night Reception – June 18, (5-6:30 p.m. MT)

· Late Night Comedy Party – June 20, (9-11 p.m. MT)

· Closing Night Party – June 23 (7 p.m. MT)

· Festival “Lounge Rooms” – June 18-June 24. Delegates can create their own Kast party rooms and invite friends and business colleagues.

Passes to SeriesFest: Season 6 including all screenings, panels, network premieres, and special events are now on sale at www.seriesfest.com.

Kast’s expansion into the Festival circuit is a natural evolution right on the heels of its successful launch event in Finland. Kast partnered with the Finnish-American community of entrepreneurs and the Finnish Consulate to launch a Festival experience for Vappu, one of the biggest festivals of the year in Finland. Kast’s digital celebration attracted over 2,000 people who visited its cocktail and Karoke party rooms to celebrate the holiday event marking the end of winter.

Kast is an online hangout platform for friends that want to Play. Watch. Be. Together. The platform empowers individuals to live-share experiences, engage within the community, and build relationships with like-minded people. The team consists of passionate individuals who hail from diverse backgrounds across the globe, coming from fast-paced and exciting industries such as esports, video streaming, entertainment, and video games. Kast has a team of 21 people with offices in both San Diego, CA and Helsinki, Finland.

