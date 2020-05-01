Kit Barritt joins Pixel Power as training manager

Cambridge, UK, 1 May 2020: Well known, highly experienced project manager Kit Barritt has joined Pixel Power in the newly created role of training manager. Bringing with him a wealth of experience in creating and delivering training and induction processes to broadcasters and production facilities worldwide, Barritt will bring a fresh slant on training: internal and external; on site and online.



“Pixel Power is at the forefront of the industry as television moves to virtualized and cloud-based solutions,” Barritt said. “The company recognises that this means a shift in skills set, so training is a critical factor in the success of any project. My role is to strengthen training as an integral part of the Pixel Power offering, ensuring our customers achieve their business, operational and technical goals.”



By building training and skills development into the project, Pixel Power aims to ensure the customer and implementation team remain closely engaged, understanding and approving each phase. Through his understanding of solution development – most recently he was project manager on a large-scale station refurbishment in the Middle East – Barritt will ensure timely and appropriate training, adding further to Pixel Power’s reputation for successful delivery, from the initial approach throughout the systems’ lifecycle.



“While Kit joined Pixel Power at a great time for us it’s a challenging time for everyone in the industry – he hasn’t been able to meet many of his new colleagues personally yet! It is clear to us that broadcasting and production will be changed by the current crisis, and we have to be prepared for a new normal,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “Social distancing has really demonstrated how invaluable automated workflows can be, and how new workflows and operating procedures need to be brought on line swiftly and surely.”



“That is why we are investing in training and support, not least by recruiting Kit to the team,” Gilbert continued. “Kit will not only work with our project teams on major new installations, he will use his experience in online training and skills development. Expect more focused webinars and ‘how to’ quick tip videos from us.”



Kit Barritt joined Pixel Power in April 2020, reporting to Peter Crouch, head of global support and services. Based at Pixel Power’s corporate headquarters in Cambridge, UK he has a worldwide brief.

