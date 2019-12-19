Law&Crime Further Expands With Launch on Sling TV

NEW YORK, NY - December 19, 2019 - Law&Crime, the leading 24/7 linear and OTT trial network, announced today the network expansion to Sling TV, America's number one live TV streaming service. Law&Crime will be available in Sling TV’s News Extra package for $5/month.

The announcement comes as Law&Crime continues a major distribution expansion across multi-media and OTT platforms both domestically and internationally. The Law&Crime network on Sling TV will provide viewers gavel-to-gavel live coverage of the most compelling trials throughout the U.S. featuring a play by play of expert legal analysis delivered by Law&Crime’s attorney hosts.

Sling TV is the leading over-the-top (OTT) content platform that delivers live TV and on-demand entertainment instantly to a variety of smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, smartphones, virtual reality headsets and streaming devices. With Sling TV, subscribers have many options to personalize their content, from genre-based Extras to premium channels and à la carte channels.

In addition to trial coverage, Law&Crime will also feature original programming such as Daily Debrief with Aaron Keller, Brian Ross Investigates, hosted by former chief investigative correspondent for ABC News, Brian Ross as well as a series of trial documentaries. The network is also preparing to lead coverage on two upcoming high-profile trials - Harvey Weinstein and Parkland school shooter, Nicolas Cruz.

“Legal and true crime programming has become one of the most popular genres across all media channels and now Law&Crime is thrilled to offer its unique and unparalleled multi- platform channel to Sling TV subscribers as the service continues to see significant growth,” said Law & Crime Head of Content Distribution & Licensing, Alex Kopacz.

About Law&Crime

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the only 24/7 linear and OTT network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.