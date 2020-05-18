Law&Crime Network Launches on Verizon FIOS Beginning Major Cable Expansion

NEW YORK, NY- Law&Crime, the leading 24/7 true crime and live trial network, launched on one of the largest cable providers in the United States as part of an ongoing and extensive distribution plan. Law&Crime is now available on Verizon FiOS’s most popular channel packages nationwide.

Law&Crime, which is already available on most major OTT platforms including Sling, fuboTV, Philo, Vidgo, Comcast Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus as well as select basic cable providers in the U.S. and the Caribbean, will also now be creating and acquiring more original programming as part of both its daily lineup and unscripted series portfolio.

Law&Crime’s current original program lineup beyond the live trials includes “The Daily Debrief” and “Brian Ross Investigates” hosted by former ABC Chief Investigative Correspondent, Brian Ross. The network will continue producing original documentary-style programs on high profile trials for other cable networks through its production arm, Law&Crime Productions, and will now be adding trial documentaries to its own primetime lineup. Most recently, the network led national coverage of the Harvey Weinstein trial and provided the only live coverage with smart daily analysis of the high-profile murder trial of wealthy real estate scion Robert Durst.

“The evolution and expansion of Law&Crime has exceeded my wildest expectations and hopes” said Law&Crime Founder/CEO, Dan Abrams. “Our growth from digital to OTT to cable is a tribute to the viewer appetite for the true crime genre but the key for us has been in becoming the dominant player in the live trial space. Verizon Fios and Cincinatti Bell are two key launches for the network in the cable space with many more to come.”

In addition to Weinstein and Durst, over the past 12 months, the network has led the nation’s coverage of other high profile trials including the murder trial of Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, the Brooke Skyler Richardson trial, and the case of Chris Watts who admitted to killing his wife and daughters in Colorado.

In April, Law&Crime generated record numbers of more than 80 million cross-platform minutes viewed and an average watch-time of 30 minutes.