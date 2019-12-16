LIVELY PLACE, NEW DIGITAL CHANNEL FROM A+E NETWORKS, LAUNCHES ON SAMSUNG TV PLUS

December 12, 2019 - - NEW YORK - - A+E Networks today announced the launch of Lively Place, a new OTT channel available on Samsung TV Plus. Lively Place curates non-fiction lifestyle programs from A+E Networks’ deep library of series and furthers the marketplace evolution of streamed offerings.

“We are thrilled to be joining Samsung TV Plus’ diverse lineup to reach a highly-engaged audience at scale. With consumer behavior and viewer demands as our north star, Lively Placemeets our fans where they are with the content they crave,” said Mark Garner, EVP, Digital Content Licensing & Business Development, A+E Networks. “Accessible to viewers across the United States, Lively Placeenables new audiences to discover our popular lifestyle library content effortlessly, continuing our leadership position as a global content company.”

Lively Place is a fully-scheduled digital destination with a slate of programming that celebrates spirit, passion and positivity through themes that include home improvement, dating and romance, and outdoor enthusiast.

Lively Place is powered by Wurl, the industry leader in connecting the world’s top video producers with the world’s biggest streaming services. The agreement also includes global distribution through the Wurl Network and targeted advertising through Wurl’s AdSpring service.

For more details on Lively Place, visit https://www.livelyplace.com/

Established in 2016, Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s free ad-supported Smart TV video service, delivering free TV, no strings attached with instant access to news, sports, entertainment, and more. Pre-installed on all 2016-2019 Samsung Smart TVs, millions of users already use Samsung TV Plus, making it one of the top apps on the Samsung Smart TV platform. Users can instantly watch TV for free with just an internet connection — no download, additional devices, or credit card needed. The Samsung TV Plus lineup includes channels spanning news, sports, kids, lifestyle, gaming, and movies including: CBS News, ET Live, Cheddar, WeatherNation, fubo Sports Network, Outside TV+, Moonbug, Tastemade, QVC, This Old House, FailArmy, The Pet Collective, and IGN to name a few - and now Lively Place. For more information on Samsung TV Plus and Samsung Smart TVs, visit samsung.com/tvplus

ABOUT A+E NETWORKS

A+E Networks® is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media including A&E®, Lifetime®, HISTORY®, Lifetime Movies, FYI™, VICELAND®, Blaze™ and Crime+Investigation®. A+E Networks’ portfolio extends across platforms and genres, with the A+E International division; A+E Studios®, a long-form production unit; A+E Originals, a long-form unscripted division; A&E IndieFilms®; and A+E Digital®, encompassing websites, watch apps, games and SVOD initiatives including Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault. A+E Networks’ channels and branded programming reach more than 335 million households in over 200 territories in 42 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aenetworks and Facebook at facebook.com/AENetworks

Contact:

Vicky Kahn (212) 210-9743 Vicky.Kahn@aenetworks.com

Deborah McBride (212) 857-6789, Deborah.McBride@aenetworks.com