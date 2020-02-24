Look for TAG Video Systems at VidTrans 2020

Leading provider of integrated software-based IP solutions to demonstrate interoperability in Arista Booth #1

Tel Aviv - - February 17, 2020 -- TAG Video Systems, the world leader in integrated software-based IP Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewer solutions, has announced plans to be at VidTrans 2020, an annual event that attracts broadcast industry decision makers seeking the latest IP media technologies. TAG, represented by newly appointed Chief Architect, Paul Briscoe and Chief Technology Officer, Tomer Schechter, will join its valued partner Arista Networks, leading provider of software-driven, cognitive cloud networking solutions in Booth #1. VidTrans will be held at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Los Angeles, CA, February 25 to 27.

The theme of this year’s conference, “Delivering the Benefits of IP for Media Production” will focus on many innovative types of IP networking and video technologies and their application both for long-haul video transport and for production studios.

“VidTrans is a perfect venue for TAG to speak directly with television professionals from around the world, all focused on the latest technologies for transporting video and audio over IP networks,” explained Tomer Schechter, TAG CTO. “We’re especially excited this year because we will have Paul at the show demonstrating the interoperability between our Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewer solutions and Arista’s switcher. It's truly as easy as plug and play and a perfect illustration of Zer0 Friction - our concept that allows customers to overcome technical obstacles and constraints by providing one product that addresses any or all applications with absolutely no resistance.”

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 40,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard off-the-shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

