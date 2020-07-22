LTN Global and Encompass Expand Partnership

COLUMBIA, Md. — July 22, 2020 — LTN® Global, the industry leader in transformative media technology and video transport network solutions, and global media services company Encompass Digital Media are expanding their relationship through a new multi-year partnership for managed IP transport and advanced advertising services. As part of this partnership, LTN solutions will be natively integrated into Encompass’ global service infrastructure, including the newly launched Altitude Media Cloud, to create the first fully-managed, global IP broadcast network.

Encompass designs, implements, and operates media solutions that capture, process, and deliver its clients’ video and audio content from any source, in any format, to any destination in the most efficient manner possible. In combination with Altitude, LTN’s services will be used to support Encompass’ clients. The combined services will help media companies expand their offerings and extend their reach across full-time and occasional-use platforms to meet increasingly complex consumer demands in a rapidly changing global environment. As a result of the two companies’ new agreement, Encompass will use LTN services on a preferred basis.

“By working together, we are enabling customers to distribute content to more destinations via managed IP, including integration with our newly launched Altitude Media Cloud,” said Encompass CEO Bill Tillson. “Both organizations are adding increased value for customers through investment in innovative technology. Together, we can offer new content customization solutions, such as signaling for ad avails and providing rich metadata for OTT platforms.”

With the powerful capabilities of LTN Connect (stand-alone) and LTN Cue (integrated within the LTN Network), both part of LTN Channel Management services, Encompass can further facilitate delivery of relevant, personalized advertising that generates additional revenues for its channel providers. In addition, Encompass is increasing its usage of LTN Transport for more efficient delivery of the many occasional-use events the company manages, as well as distribution of full-time channels. LTN Transport leverages the uniquely robust performance and reliability of the multicast, fully managed LTN Network and its extensive global footprint of data centers and connected locations to enable terrestrial transmission of video from source to a single or multiple destinations.

“As a leader in origination services worldwide, Encompass is positioned to support media companies everywhere as they embrace new platforms and technologies,” said LTN Global Executive Chairman Malik Khan. “The LTN services offered by Encompass can provide a bridge for these customers, enabling a smooth migration as they move towards IP terrestrial distribution and leverage new advertising opportunities from OTT and traditional platforms.”