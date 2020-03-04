LTN Global at the 2020 NAB Show

At the 2020 NAB Show (booth SU8515), LTN® Global will present, for the first time, its end-to-end solutions and services offering built on the company's 2019 acquisition of industry pioneers Niles Media Group, Make.TV, and Crystal Corporation as well as LTN's own game-changing fully managed network for IP-based transport.

During the show, LTN will unveil its universal media technology ecosystem, built on modular solutions and managed services that drive efficiency and value from production and publishing to transformation and transport. LTN Global's fully managed modular offerings include LTN Production services and media processing; LTN Control, a scalable, cloud-enabled video production platform for live and streaming video; LTN Channel Management technology for metadata enrichment, monitoring, and advanced advertising; and the LTN Transport fully managed network for guaranteed IP-based live video delivery.

LTN Global Solutions at the 2020 NAB Show

LTN Production: Fully Managed, Centralized Production Services

Established with the integration of Niles Media into the LTN Global family, LTN Production gives broadcast customers access to a high-quality, centralized production service, allowing them to eliminate the high cost and complexity of traditional broadcast production models that rely heavily on on-site equipment and personnel. Leveraging LTN's massive media production facility, including a media workflow NOC, and boasting an experienced team of broadcast industry professionals, LTN Production is available as a stand-alone service or as a complement to other LTN solution offerings, cost-effectively addressing the full production and delivery chain for live events, from venue-to-viewer™ around the globe.

Under the LTN Production umbrella, LTN Flex supports fully managed, end-to-end centralized production, giving customers a one-stop shop from venue-to-viewer. Enabling an innovative production model, LTN Flex empowers any organization to create, command, and transport content around the world. The service offers the quality of traditional broadcast production at a price point that opens up new content creation opportunities for all levels of sports organizations and non-sports entities such as enterprise, corporate, and faith-based content producers.

LTN Control: Browser-Based Live Video Cloud

Leveraging the deep experience and advanced technology of the Make.TV brand, trusted by leaders in news, sports, entertainment, and esports, LTN's Live Video Cloud service enables intuitive, browser-based routing of live video feeds for content aggregation, publishing, and distribution in a scalable manner. LTN customers now have access to a cloud-based platform in a flexible model that suits their operations on a global ingest network. Users can acquire unlimited concurrent live feeds from professional cameras, encoders, mobile devices, drones, and online sources and curate and route these live signals within a continuous-playback multi-view to unlimited outputs. Live signals can then be distributed simultaneously to unlimited destinations online and to traditional on-premise broadcast infrastructure.

LTN Channel Management: Increasing Reach and Relevance

Building on innovative technology gained with the 2019 acquisition of Crystal Corporation, LTN Channel Management enables distributors to maximize revenue by broadening their distribution reach and making their content more relevant to viewers. LTN Connect (stand-alone) and LTN Cue (integrated within the LTN Network) power content localization and personalization of ads in cable, satellite, and OTT distribution to increase the return on today's advertising investment, enabling automated production of rights-cleared content to all platforms that is fully capable of contextual dynamic ad insertion, live-to-VOD, and other automated workflows.

Working with LTN Connect or LTN Cue, channel providers can achieve major growth in live-to-OTT advertising revenue through the delivery of relevant, personalized advertising to engaged viewers. Implemented by distributors for video channel origination (playout), live production, linear playout, live linear streaming, or free ad-supported streaming TV, LTN Connect and LTN Cue integrate readily with existing playout automation and traffic systems — even legacy compression systems that do not fully support video metadata insertion — to facilitate target-specific messaging and enable generation of additional revenues.

LTN Transport: Reliable, High-Performance Video Transport Worldwide

LTN Transport leverages the uniquely robust performance and reliability of the multicast, fully managed LTN Network and its extensive global footprint of data centers and connected locations to enable straightforward transmission of video from source to destination.

Built on LTN's advanced algorithms for Dynamic Multi-carrier Routing (DMR) and Rapid Error Recovery (RER), the LTN Network uses multiple overlays to allow LTN packets to circumvent the congestion and packet loss typically experienced on the public internet over UDP or TCP protocols. It ensures less than 200ms ultra-low-latency global video transmission and 99.999% SLA-backed transport reliability, with a 24/7/365 in-house NOC providing continuous customer support.

The award-winning, ultra-compact LTN Flypack can be deployed for mezzanine-quality video transport in a device the size of a suitcase. Once customers are connected to the LTN Network they can manage the contribution, distribution, and handoffs of their video transmissions from anywhere in the world.

LTN will participate in a variety of speaking engagements throughout the 2020 NAB Show, including a series of keynote presentations at the CM|IP Debate Theater (SU10114). To view the full schedule of LTN speaking engagements, or to book a meeting at the show, visit www.ltnglobal.com/nab-2020.



Company Quote:

"Backed by a uniquely robust and extensive IP network, supported by our managed services, and equipped with top-notch cloud capabilities, LTN solutions offer the cost efficiencies you need to create, command, connect, and transport video. At the 2020 NAB Show, we'll demonstrate how LTN solutions integrate seamlessly with customers' existing infrastructure to simplify complex processes and operations. Visitors to our booth will see how they can leverage our universal media technology ecosystem to streamline, monetize, and power the content value chain."

— Malik Khan, LTN Global Executive Chairman and Co-founder



