LTN Global launches LTN Wave: an IP-based alternative to satellite distribution

COLUMBIA, MD. - May 28, 2020 - LTN Global, the industry leader in transformative media technology and video transport network solutions has today announced the launch of LTN Wave, a terrestrial IP-based distribution solution designed as an alternative to satellite distribution. LTN Wave brings together LTN’s transport, monitoring and control solutions to enable broadcast quality multicast distribution over IP.

LTN Wave provides customers with access to the benefits of IP distribution while still maintaining existing satellite-driven workflows. This enables a seamlessly integrated combination of workflows to maximize revenue-generating potential for content. Whether replacing satellite completely or implementing backhaul or secondary paths in a hybrid distribution approach, channel owners and content networks can leverage the power of LTN’s state-of-the-art IP-based video workflow solutions to reliably and efficiently transport their content from sources to destinations over the fully-managed and highly-secure LTN Network.

“There are a number of challenges in the marketplace right now pushing channel owners to explore alternatives to satellite distribution, which can be a daunting prospect,” said Michal Miskin-Amir, General Manager, Transport Division at LTN Global. “We know that ripping and replacing satellite infrastructure wholesale simply isn’t practical as networks look to reduce the risk associated with maintaining a portfolio of channels heavily reliant on C-band satellite. LTN Wave is the perfect solution for seamlessly bridging the transition from satellite to IP.”

LTN’s IP-based distribution takes the traditional benefits of satellite, such as quality, reliability, and reach, and amplifies these to reach higher performance levels, while offering more revenue-generating customization options. LTN Wave is able to reach any destination or location, whether through direct connection to the LTN Network, handoffs with public cloud networks such as AWS and Azure, or connections to private data centers.

The LTN transport network powering LTN Wave relies on a backbone of expertly-engineered protocols for Dynamic Multi-Carrier routing and Rapid Error Recovery. This gives the LTN Network a unique advantage over public internet protocols, able to circumvent public Internet congestion as a private network with multiple underlying ISP carriers for unrivaled reliability. The LTN Network will intelligently pick the optimal path for video transmission to guarantee fixed delay and eliminate packet loss and jitter.

“For over a decade, LTN has strived to go above and beyond for our customers providing them with a fully-managed network that has yet to suffer a single second of downtime,” added Malik Khan, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of LTN Global. “Now, with LTN Wave, customers have unprecedented workflow flexibility, visibility and end-to-end control of their full-time content. It puts new revenue-enabling opportunities at their fingertips, with greater customization and targeted advertising features as standard. LTN Wave heralds the future of the broadcast industry as IP-based workflows continue to evolve and take hold of video production, contribution, distribution, and monetization.”