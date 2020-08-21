LTN Global powered interactive production at the 2020 Democratic National Convention

COLUMBIA, Md. — August 21, 2020 — LTN® Global, the industry leader in transformative media technology and video transport network solutions was the official interactive production partner of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), held this week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As the official interactive production partner, LTN’s solutions were used to combine audience participant feeds into a dynamic live video experience. The virtual event enabled participants to unite at one of the most critical times in American history.

The Democratic National Convention saw Democratic Party delegates formally nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as candidates for the 2020 United States presidential election.

LTN’s Live Video Cloud (LVC) enabled a multitude of live streams to be taken from participants across the country before being distributed onto large onstage LED screens and into on-air production for channels including social media. LVC is a high-capacity media-control console from LTN Command. It is one of the core technologies the DNC used to make the 2020 Convention diverse, dynamic and engaging.

“LTN Global’s technology enabled us to include audience reactions, despite being unable to gather in person,” said Andrew Binns, Chief Operating Officer, 2020 Democratic National Convention Committee. “Embracing virtual production meant we could engage live with many people who may never have been able to come to the Convention in person. We were able to include so many people across the country in a ground-breaking, historic event.”

LVC provided the DNC with limitless live video acquisition, routing, and distribution capabilities. By harnessing the power of the cloud, LVC enabled remote presenters and viewers to be seamlessly combined to create the experience of being part of a live event.

“In challenging circumstances for everybody, LTN enabled the Democrats to bring their convention to stakeholders, participants and audiences more powerfully than ever before,” said Malik Khan, LTN Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. “Using LTN’s innovative cloud based solutions, the DNC has set the precedent for the future of events no matter the format, theme or geographical location.”

In the midst of a global pandemic, LTN continues to develop innovative remote production solutions, working across a number of shows and events to ensure its customers are able to reach their audiences regardless of any localized restrictions. The 2020 Democratic National Convention is one of the largest events LTN has enabled to date. The partnership saw LTN’s LVC bring hundreds of constituents, participants and audience members together in the same virtual environment.