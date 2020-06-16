Magewell Becomes the Newest AIMS Member

BOTHELL, Wash. — June 16, 2020 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today introduced its newest member: Magewell, a designer and developer of innovative hardware and software solutions for media capture, conversion, and streaming. The company joins AIMS as adoption of SMPTE ST 2110 continues to accelerate in the broadcast market and the alliance's new Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) set of open standards and specifications gains momentum in the Pro AV industry.

"Increasing AIMS participation by leaders such as Magewell signals a growing understanding of the value that IP brings to both the broadcast/production and Pro AV markets," said David Chiappini, chair of the AIMS Pro AV Working Group. "We're pleased to welcome Magewell to the alliance and our work to educate and support the industry as it migrates to IP."

Magewell was founded in 2011 as an R&D center and manufacturer of video capture devices. The company since has expanded its technology portfolio to include live streaming, encoding, decoding, and conversion, as well as embedded systems for video processing. End users, integrators, and OEM customers around the world rely on Magewell products to bring high-quality video and audio signals into and out of IP media workflows and third-party software for live streaming, production, web conferencing, and more.

"One of our key strategic initiatives is making the transition to IP workflows practical and affordable for our customers," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. "We are committed to helping our customers leverage open standards, including SMPTE ST 2110, to achieve these objectives, and joining AIMS is an important milestone in this mission. AIMS' recent introduction of the IPMX specifications for AV over IP further reinforces AIMS' alignment with our goals, as we develop products for both the broadcast and professional AV markets. We look forward to working with the alliance and other AIMS members."

IPMX addresses the Pro AV industry's need for a single set of common, ubiquitous standards-based protocols that ensure interoperability for AV over IP. Implementing a standards-based approach based on SMPTE ST 2110, IPMX proposed open standards and specifications are designed to enable carriage of compressed and uncompressed video, audio, and data over IP networks. IPMX features tailored to Pro AV installations include AMWA NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 for discovery and registration, as well as connection management, and specifications for copy protection and security.

More information about AIMS and its work is available at www.aimsalliance.org.

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of broadcast and Pro AV companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from baseband to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

