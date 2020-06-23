Magewell Unleashes Mac SDK for Award-Winning Video Capture Solutions

June 23, 2020 — Nanjing, China: Magewell – the award-winning developer of innovative video interface and IP workflow solutions – has expanded its support for the Mac platform with a new SDK for the company’s popular PCI Express capture cards and plug-and-play, external capture devices. Available immediately, the SDK lets third-party developers directly access the advanced capabilities of Magewell capture devices in their macOS and OS X software applications.

Magewell’s USB Capture Gen 2, USB Capture Plus and Pro Capture products were already automatically compatible with popular OS X and macOS software through native operating system support or universal drivers, but the new SDK lets third-party software vendors easily integrate the hardware’s rich capture functionality into their own solutions. The SDK provides APIs based on the macOS AVFoundation framework for all three product families, while custom Magewell APIs for Pro Capture PCIe cards enable deeper control over capture parameters, access to ancillary metadata, and lower latency for capturing video up to 4K at 60fps. Example GUI-based and command line tools help developers get up to speed quickly.

“Windows and Linux programmers have already enjoyed that our SDKs make it faster and easier to incorporate sophisticated capture functionality into their custom software, and we’re excited to bring the same advantages to macOS and OS X developers,” said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell.

The new SDK for macOS and OS X is available as a free download on the Magewell website at www.magewell.com/sdk.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, conversion and streaming. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.