Magewell Adds NDI®|HX Support to Pro Convert Decoders

August 18, 2020 — Nanjing, China: Magewell today announced new updates for the company’s Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI and Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI 4K standalone IP decoders that further expand the devices’ support for Newtek’s evolving NDI media-over-IP technology. The free upgrades add compatibility with the high-efficiency, lower-bitrate NDI|HX mode in NDI 4, complementing the decoders’ existing support for full-bandwidth NDI streams.

Magewell will highlight the updated Pro Convert decoders as part of its virtual exhibit at the upcoming IBC Showcase digital experience, taking place online September 8-11.

Magewell’s Pro Convert NDI encoders and decoders let users reliably bring traditional video signals into and out of IP-based production and distribution workflows, enabling existing sources and displays to work seamlessly in next-generation media infrastructures. The Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI and Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI 4K decode NDI input streams for output to HDMI monitors, projectors, production or distribution equipment. In addition to NDI technology, the decoders also support SRT, RTSP, RTMP, UDP, RTP and HTTP (HLS) streams with H.264 or H.265 compression.

While full-bandwidth NDI offers the highest quality and lowest latency, the bitrate-efficient NDI|HX mode supports full-resolution, full frame-rate video delivery over wireless and limited-bandwidth networks. In addition to supporting the NDI|HX technology in version 4 of NewTek’s NDI Embedded SDK, the Pro Convert decoders can be configured for compatibility with earlier NDI|HX variants implemented in some of the first NDI-compatible PTZ cameras and accessories. The update also incorporates other new NDI 4 features including Discovery Server support, enabling the use of NDI devices across multiple network segments.

“Flexible format and protocol support are key value propositions of our Pro Convert decoders, and we’re pleased to extend our NDI models with NDI|HX,” said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. “With support for both full-bandwidth NDI and NDI|HX – as well as internet streaming protocols – our decoders are now compatible with the broadest range of NDI sources from PTZ cameras and switchers to NewTek’s NDI|HX apps for iOS mobile devices.”

Offering the high reliability, assured performance and compact size of dedicated hardware, Pro Convert NDI decoders are ideal for applications including multi-site video distribution; monitoring; image magnification (IMAG); digital signage; remote production; or bridging legacy and next-generation media infrastructures. The Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI 4K supports NDI inputs up to 4096x2160 at full 60 frames per second, while the Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI decodes 1080p60 and 2K sources. Both models automatically optimize output parameters to match the capabilities of the connected HDMI display, using FPGA-based video processing to perform high-quality up/down-conversion between HD and 4K.

NDI|HX support is available in new Pro Convert NDI decoder units and as a free firmware upgrade for existing customers.

