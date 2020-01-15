Marie Tedesco, Chief Financial Officer for Beasley Media Group, Kent Nate, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Bonneville International Corporation, and Doug Lyons, Senior Vice President, Controller and Treasurer of The E.W. Scripps Company, will co-chair The Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) 2020 CFO Summit, which is scheduled for March 5-6 at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Now in its 14 year, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum with real solutions to the challenges that CFOs face every day. Confirmed topics include an update from the Federal Reserve; an equity analyst’s look at cybersecurity concerns for media businesses; the future of media; local advertising; podcasting; political advertising issues and outlook; leadership; and a CFO roundtable.

“The rapid pace of change continues to keep media industry CFOs on their toes,” said Mary M. Collins, president, and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “Thanks to the guidance and leadership of MFM Board Member Marie Tedesco, along with that of MFM members Kent Nate and Doug Lyons, we have developed an agenda and have recruited the foremost experts to help the industry’s financial leaders identify the best pathways to success for their companies. Each of our co-chairs was charged with translating these challenges and opportunities into actionable business strategies for industry-leading media organizations and our conference attendees will reap the benefit of their leadership of this year’s conference.”

Doug Lyons is senior vice president, controller and treasurer of The E.W. Scripps Company.

He joined Scripps as assistant controller, and prior to his current role also served as director of financial reporting and vice president of finance and administration for the Interactive Media Division. Doug's previous positions with Scripps include vice president and controller, vice president, controller, and treasurer, and senior vice president. Prior to joining Scripps, he was an audit manager for Deloitte.

Kent Nate was recently appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bonneville International Corporation. He joined Bonneville as controller for The Bonneville Media Group, a Division of Bonneville International. During his tenure at Bonneville, Nate has served as controller for Bonneville Communications, Bonneville Satellite, and Bonneville Duplication. He also served as vice president and chief financial officer of KSL Broadcast Group. Prior to joining Bonneville, Nate’s career included time as chief financial officer of Covenant Communications, Inc., president of Hiller Industries, and director of finance and operations for the U.S. Ski Team. He began his career in public accounting with Arthur Andersen & Co. and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Marie Tedesco was appointed chief financial officer of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. in, 2017, after previously serving as vice president of finance. She began her employment with the company as corporate controller. Tedesco is a native of Sweden, where she attended Olympia College. After graduating from UCLA with a B.S. degree in finance, she started her radio career in Los Angeles working in the accounting department of Radio & Records, Inc. She also worked in the accounting department of Westwood One in New York, and later moved to Los Angeles where she assisted in launching Pirate Radio station, KQLZ-FM, a Westwood One station.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can obtain up to 10 CPE Credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

