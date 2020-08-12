Marquee TV to Exclusively Stream Houston Grand Opera’s Digital 2020-21 Season For Free

This season's partnership arrangement between Houston Grand Opera and Marquee TV is the first of its kind with a US-based performing arts organization

New York, NY – Marquee TV, the multi-genre performing arts streaming service, announced today that it will be expanding its U.S. reach by partnering with Houston Grand Opera (HGO).

Viewers around the world will be able to transport themselves to a front row seat and stream exclusive HGO Digital content, the Sarah and Ernest Butler Performance series, worldwide for free through Marquee TV, the on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture. Serving up a world-class catalogue of contemporary and classical masterpieces, including dance, opera, theatre, music and arts documentaries, Marquee TV has been designed for a growing digital audience of culture lovers and the arts-curious.

This season's partnership arrangement between HGO and Marquee TV is the first of its kind with a US-based performing arts organization, granting Marquee TV access to stream HGO’s 2020-21 season exclusively. The subscription-based arts channel will host HGO’s brand-new content for free. Viewers will only need to create an account, but no payment information will be required.

“This partnership marks a huge milestone in our U.S. development trajectory. In our commitment to serve and empower the arts sector, we’re excited to use the Marquee platform to support innovative approaches that get creative workers working again. Houston Grand Opera has taken a bold step forward in reimagining their 2020/21 season and we are proud to be the global distribution partner for the launch of HGO Digital,” said Kathleya Afanador, co-founder of Marquee TV and Head of Content.

HGO recently announced HGO Digital, its all-new program of digital works for the 2020–21 season. Starting in September and extending through March 2021, HGO will release original video content bi-monthly for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes through Marquee TV, free of charge. Programming includes four one-act operas, three concert events, and a special documentary project on the making of HGO’s world-premiere opera based on the children’s book The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats. In addition, HGO Digital will present the Live from the Cullen Recital Series, featuring opera stars Tamara Wilson, Arturo Chacón Cruz, Reginald Smith Jr., and select HGO Studio artists.

“Partnering with Marquee TV allows us to deliver the highest-quality audio and video content directly to the televisions of our patrons. The need for crowding around a laptop or tablet to enjoy HGO content will be eliminated, and everyone in the household can enjoy the performances in comfort,” says Dale Edwards, HGO director of marketing and communication.

HGO’s virtual programming will be staged in spaces including the outdoors, artists’ homes, and the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center. The HGO Health Advisory Committee, comprised of healthcare professionals, will inform, evaluate, and advise on the creation of safe working environments for the company, with recommendations covering the planning, implementation, and evaluation of procedures to allow a return to rehearsals, performances, and office work.

Marquee TV featuring HGO’s new season can be accessed through their website, app, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and other platforms.

For more information on Marquee TV, visit www.marquee.tv. For a full listing of Houston Grand Opera’s 2020-21 season offerings, visit HGO.org/Digital.