Media storage provider ELEMENTS cancels NAB 2020 participation

Dusseldorf, Germany, 11 March 2020: ELEMENTS, provider of innovative, high-performance media storage and server systems for the post-production and broadcast industry, has today decided not to attend NAB 2020.
Dusseldorf, Germany, 11 March 2020: ELEMENTS, provider of innovative, high-performance media storage and server systems for the post-production and broadcast industry, has today decided not to attend NAB 2020.

The solutions due to be unveiled at NAB included the latest developments in flash-based storage technologies, ground-breaking on-premise AI, remote collaboration and smart workflow automation.

These will now be presented through the ELEMENTS Virtual NAB Experience – a series of events in the Los Angeles area and webinars that will be announced via the website and social media channels.

“This was a very difficult decision and taken after a lot of consideration”, explained CEO André Kamps, ELEMENTS. “We were anticipating a great show and had planned accordingly, but the health and safety of our colleagues, partners and friends comes first.”

About ELEMENTS:
Simplifying media workflows since 2011, the ELEMENTS line of high-performance media storage and server systems incorporates 10+ years of hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge in the post-production and broadcast industry. Ambitious to design solutions that not only fulfil the requirements of demanding media workflows, ELEMENTS also provide superior support. ELEMENTS follow an entirely different approach to any other vendor in the field and our proud to work with some of the best household names in the industry. More information can be found at www.elements.tv

