MediaKind delivers enhanced Advertising portfolio to unlock monetization potential of advertising and alternate content

MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announced that its award-winning Advertising and Content Distribution Rights portfolio, PRISMA, has been reconfigured with a new flexible, modular feature set. It has been reshaped to unlock the full revenue potential of advertising and alternate content across broadcast and IP networks. The PRISMA Core and PRISMA Edge products provide highly specialized content distribution rights definition & enforcement and targeted advertising capabilities, including DAI, localized content, content blackouts and security against piracy.

MediaKind’s newly enhanced, modular advertising portfolio enables customers to take advantage of new monetization opportunities and protect against constantly evolving challenges introduced by a digital world. PRISMA can be deployed as a solution in the cloud, as an appliance, or as components integrated into the Aquila portfolio. PRISMA Core helps to bridge the gap between content providers and service providers by delivering advanced scheduling control and enabling rules enforcement for traditional broadcast, as well as OTT-based delivery. PRISMA Edge enables content providers and video service providers to deliver engaging viewing experiences, monetize their advertising inventory and simultaneously meet contractual and legal obligations.

Stuart Boorn, Vice President, Product Management, MediaKind, said: “As today’s consumers embrace OTT video services, Operators and Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MVPDs) must look for new methods of monetization through targeted advertising. This requires the delivery of fully personalized and relevant services which fully comply with distribution rights and local regulations.”

Enhancements to MediaKind’s PRISMA products include playlist management for linear ad replacement; added support for SCTE-18 policy ingest formats in support of Emergency Alert System (EAS) US regulatory compliance; new content placement management; improved ad routing policies; and new viewing enablement via in-manifest tracking URLs for HLS. The PRISMA portfolio consists of two key products with further additions to come later this year:

· PRISMA Core: Designed to help operators and MVPDs address the increasing complexity of managing and enforcing contractual and legal obligations related to linear content across traditional broadcast and IP delivery. PRISMA Core leverages industry standards - including SCTE-224, SCTE-35 and CableLabs ESAM - enabling easy deployment and implementations across multiple use cases, spanning:

o Blackout & alternate content enforcement across broadcast & IP networks

o Placement management via SCTE-35 insertion/rewrite and manifest conditioning

o Linear Ad replacement

o EAS Compatible SCTE-18





· PRISMA Edge: Enables the activation of premium TV inventory and enriches it with qualified audiences across all workflows (live and non-linear) and in all major streaming protocols, providing a TV-like experience. It protects from audience data leakage and ensures full compliance with privacy protection regulations. In addition, PRISMA Edge provides:

o A comprehensive solution for managing audience-based targeting use cases

o Supports SCTE-224 policy ingest for blackout and alternate content decisioning (through PRISMA Core)

o Implements placement routing capabilities to route audiences to the right decision entity, factoring restrictions (e.g. blackout, alternate content) or inventory ownership

Boorn added: “Through the modular capabilities of our PRISMA portfolio, we are providing new functionalities to enable our customers to pick and choose the elements and capabilities they need to distribute substitute content and targeted advertising across all networks. Our advertising and alternate content offerings allow our customers to deploy services that match the requirements of their existing infrastructure, with the tools to fully monetize their content through deeper knowledge and understanding of their audiences’ demands.”

MediaKind has launched a new application paper ‘Unifying Advertising and Alternate Content across Broadcast & IP Networks’, which will be presented in full during a webinar on Wednesday, April 22 (3PM BST/10am ET). Christophe Kind, Director Market Development, Video Advertising, MediaKind, will explore a variety of different use cases and applications that can address issues with viewing rights, placement management, media composing and advanced TV advertising. To register for the webinar, please click here.

- ENDS -

About MediaKind

We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.