Bright Installation takes on Mediaproxy products in Finland

Melbourne, Australia: 7 January 2020 - Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, has appointed Bright Installation Oy as its representative in Finland. The distribution and integration company will initially focus on the Australian manufacturer's compliance and monitoring systems, including the LogServer IP logger, monitor and analyzer.

Bright Installation is a standalone company within Bright Group, a rental, installation and distribution company serving the live performance, entertainment and event markets. Bright has its headquarters in Vantaa, a city in the greater metropolitan area surrounding the Finnish capital of Helsinki, and offices in the regional cities of Tampere and Turku. It also runs subsidiaries in Sweden and Norway.

The group as a whole has built its reputation on supplying and installing equipment for concert halls, schools, museums, exhibition complexes, sports/multipurpose venues, hotels, theaters and conference centers. It is now looking to expand into broadcasting through the sales agreement between Mediaproxy and Bright Installation.

The company will target traditional broadcasters in both the public and private sectors, as well as the growing OTT and streaming market. Commenting on the move into broadcasting, Bright Installation Matti Järvinen, Project Sales Manager, Broadcast & AV systems said, "Broadcasters are now focusing strongly on the shift to OTT and on-demand distribution and we as a systems integration company have drawn up a strategy to focus on these markets. Mediaproxy is a perfect match for our product portfolio and SI offering."

Bright Installation will concentrate on Finland in the initial stages of its relationship with Mediaproxy but will consider expansion into other Nordic territories in the future. Erik Otto, chief executive of Mediaproxy, commented, "We are delighted to be working with Bright Installation, which has an excellent reputation and long-standing presence in Finland. Finnish broadcasters, as well as those in Sweden and Norway, are looking for the best way to monitor their output on both linear and streaming platforms and Mediaproxy offers the most comprehensive range of compliance tools available.”

About Mediaproxy

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy’s unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPET 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.

About Bright Group

Bright Group was established in 2011, when AVAB-CAC, Eastway and Starlight joined forces to create the greatest company within the event and entertainment services business in the Nordics. Since then, more than 20 of the leading companies in the Nordics have joined us – many of which have over 30 years of experience in the industry. It is the combination of solid experience and new ideas that makes the difference.

Bright Group is owned by CapMan Buyout IX Fund together with the previous owners of our subsidiaries.