Crown Media selects Mediaproxy's technology for Crown Media Family Networks playout

The LogServer logging platform is being used to monitor channels of Crown Media Family Networks for editorial compliance and quality assurance

Melbourne, Australia – 10 August 2020: Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, is working with Crown Media Family Networks to provide compliance monitoring for its main television services: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mysteries & Movies (HMM) and Hallmark Drama. Known for their family-oriented programming, the channels are using the LogServer logging and monitoring system to conform to standards for both program content and broadcast quality.

Crown Media's Family Networks are played out from the Globecast Americas Media Centre in Los Angeles. At this facility the Pay TV cable-delivered Hallmark Channel, HMM (cable and satellite) and Hallmark Drama (cable) utilize Globecast's continuous channel origination services, including 24/7 server-based playout, advanced automation, associated storage and full disaster recovery (DR) backup.

Mediaproxy's LogServer technology has now been added to this, providing recording and monitoring of TSoIP (Transport Streams Over IP) channels for both compliance and quality assurance. This works on an As-Run integration basis, with SCTE-35 detection and monitoring and archiving to the AWS S3 cloud platform.

"We have been working very closely with Crown Media Family Networks and were aware of their priority to protect their reputation for family-friendly programming that meets the highest technological standards," adds Erik Otto, chief executive of Mediaproxy. "It is an honor to be working with Crown Media Family Networks, not only for its standing as a broadcaster but the knowledge and integrity of its engineering department. I look forward to a lasting working relationship with them."