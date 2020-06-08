Mediaproxy helps broadcasters meet challenges of remote workflows

Melbourne, Australia – 8 June 2020: Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, has been at the forefront of developing new television distribution workflows over the last 20 years. A major part of this has involved allowing increased remote operation of key functions such as monitoring and analyzing streams to ensure quality and compliance with international standards and national regulations.

There has been a growing interest in the potential of remote working over the last five years, particularly in allowing the coverage of news and sports events with smaller crews under the direct control of the main studio gallery. But the coronavirus crisis has forced a major rethink of how TV programs are not only produced but also monitored and distributed.

Mediaproxy has been able to offer its users, who include leading broadcast networks, streaming service operators and facilities, the flexibility to perform quality control (QC) and compliance monitoring away from the main master control room (MCR) or network operations center (NOC).

By mirroring the Mediaproxy LogServer logging and analysis systems at the MCR/NOC in the homes of technical operators, it is possible to maintain the same level of checking and audience experience. Through low latency links, technicians can monitor outgoing streams using exception-based monitoring on Mediaproxy's interactive Monwall multiviewer.

This set-up allows airchecks to be performed by utilizing intuitive web interfaces. Web pages and browsers become more interactive and easier to navigate, which makes it simpler for operators to call up different sources and enables them to concentrate on their job rather than the way they do it.

LogServer functionality can also be extended or customized through its APIs (application programming interfaces). In this way it is possible to integrate the logging platform with other parts of the broadcast workflow, such as the newsroom control or computer system (NRCS). This would enable turnaround new items to be streamed through LogServer via an API, creating full integration with the broadcaster's NRCS or other workflows.

"The changes in how television programs are produced brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic are leading broadcasters to use technologies in new and different ways," comments Erik Otto, chief executive of Mediaproxy. "Many broadcast organizations were already considering remote workflows but now they are a necessity, not only to keep networks running but also in ensuring that the output continues to meet the highest standards. Mediaproxy already has technologies such as LogServer and Monwall that can easily integrate into remotely controlled operations. We will continue to develop these capabilities to allow our customers to react to any future disruption and, ultimately, create more efficient and safer ways of working."

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy’s unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.

