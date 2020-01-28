MFM Accepting Nominations for 2020 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship

The Board of Directors of the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is currently accepting applications for the 2020 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship. Now in its eighth year, the scholarship will cover registration for two recipients attending Media Finance Focus 2020, the 60 annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. The conference will be held May 18-20 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. Deadline for scholarship applications is February 14, 2020.

Steve McIntosh was vice president & general manager of Belo Advertising’s Customer Services unit until his sudden and unexpected death in April of 2011. An active member of both MFM and BCCA and a forward-thinking member of the media industry, The Financial Manager magazine (TFM) editorial board selected him as a person to watch in 2011. To honor Steve’s many contributions to the industry and to help inspire other rising stars, the MFM Board created the Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship to Media Finance Focus’ annual conference.

Eligible applicants are those employed by a media provider (defined as any company eligible for MFM industry membership), have worked in the media industry for no more than five years as of February 14, 2020, and are under 35 years of age. Individuals who have received a conference scholarship from MFM in the past are not eligible. Both members and non-members are encouraged to apply.

“The Steve McIntosh Scholarship provides rising stars in the media industry, people who might not otherwise be able to attend our annual conference, the opportunity to participate in the industry’s premiere educational event for media finance professionals,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “This program remains focused on helping a new generation of leaders excel in their careers and achieve the same level of excellence in their work that Steve strived for. The MFM board has been so impressed with the qualifications of the candidates in recent years that they voted unanimously to extend the scholarship to cover registration for two recipients in 2020.”

Only completed applications received by 5:00 p.m. EST on February 14, 2020, will be considered. The scholarship committee will review completed applications and make their decisions based on each applicant’s background, resume, and letter of recommendation. All applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision by email on or before March 15. Click here for complete details and an application form. The form may also be downloaded from the Media Finance Focus 2020 website - https://www.mediafinancefocus.org/; complete details are available under the “Overview” tab.

About Media Finance Focus 2020

Media Finance Focus 2020 will feature presentations from more than 150 industry experts, who will provide timely information on topics relevant to media industry finance professionals, including accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory and technological developments, and internal audit. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. The event will also offer formal and informal networking activities to foster idea sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.