MFM – BCCA soliciting nominations for “People to Watch” 2021

MFM – The Media Financial Management Association is seeking nominations from the media industry at large for its annual People to Watch recognition.

Each year MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, select outstanding members of the financial community to feature in a People to Watch special report. It will appear in The Financial Manager magazine (TFM), which is published by MFM. Nominations are being accepted until August 12, 2020.

People to Watch recognizes those who are shouldering important changes at their company, and more broadly, within the media finance industry. They might be someone currently in a junior position but who is full of fresh ideas. Perhaps they are in senior management at the nominator’s company or are a top executive at another company. The key is, if the person is someone whose mandate is worth keeping an eye on, The Financial Manager’s Editorial Advisory Board wants to know about them and their great work.

The TFM Editorial Advisory Board will select honorees. The People to Watch special report will be featured in the January-February 2021 issue of TFM. The official publication of MFM and BCCA, TFM is widely regarded as the leading business management resource for the industry.

“MFM-BCCA’s People to Watch special report seeks to highlight those who are making a difference in the media financial management field,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “The individuals selected come from all levels in media finance departments and are united in their efforts to make our industry better. Particularly now, in these uncertain times, we need to celebrate those who are championing new ways of working, interacting, and communicating.”

MFM welcomes all nominations for the honor. It is not necessary for nominators, nor those they recommend, to be members of MFM or BCCA. To ensure the most comprehensive list of industry financial professionals focused on change, the Association will also accept more than one nomination from a nominator.

Qualifications for nominees include:

Be a member of the media financial community, with a focus on radio; broadcast TV; networks, programming, and streaming; multi-channel/telecommunications platforms; newspaper/print; games, or digital media.

Have a goal or responsibility that is likely to lead to improvements, either at the company where they work or within the media industry in general.

Those honored as MFM’s People to Watch in 2020 are: Andrew Kober, Mega Broadband; Ivan Ng, Hearst; Janet McHugh, TVMLC and Carmen Reyes, WarnerMedia.

To let MFM know about the media finance heroes with whom you work, download the nomination form from the MFM website – www.mediafinance.org – and return it before August 12, 2020.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.