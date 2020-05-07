MFM & BCCA’s 60th Annual Conference goes Virtual

The Board of Directors of the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) voted unanimously on April 10 to transform Media Finance Focus 2020, the 60 annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, into a virtual event beginning the week of June 15. The move was made to adhere to current health advisories associated with COVID-19 and the likely cautions that will be required once shelter in place restrictions are lifted.

The conference will be structured as follows: 40 one-hour virtual sessions will be offered over the course of 10 weeks, beginning June 15 and continuing into August. The sessions, providing media-specific information not offered anywhere else, will be tailored to allow for maximum interaction with the presenters in real time. As always, presenters will be the leading authorities in their fields. Those holding full conference registrations may attend up to 20 of the one-hour sessions. As of now two sessions will be scheduled each Tuesday and Thursday until August, the first at 12:00 pm ET, followed by a second session at 2:00 pm ET. In addition, the Association is planning to add some topic-specific roundtables along with other bonus events.

“The Board, the MFM/BCCA staff, and our committee members are committed to making the virtual conference as accessible, inclusive, and participatory as possible,” said Mary Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Our goal is to make this new format engaging and interactive by taking advantage of exciting technology that will enable attendees to experience these virtual sessions as if they are in the same room with the speakers.”

About Media Finance Focus 2020

Media Finance Focus 2020 is the media industry’s exclusive source for professional education targeting all media financial and business professionals. Eligible participants may earn up to 20 (or more) CPE credits. Information and a working agenda for Media Finance Focus 2020’s virtual conference will be soon available online at https://www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.