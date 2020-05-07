MFM to Host May Lunch & Learn, “Accelerating Your Revenue Cycle During COVID-19”

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) announces its Virtual Learning Webinar for May entitled Accelerating Your Revenue Cycle During COVID-19 and Navigating First-Party Collections. The hour long session, facilitated by Ryan Frisbie, senior sales and collections specialist, and Marty Demirjian, senior account executive BARR Credit, has been formulated to address the changes in collection approaches necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held Tuesday, May 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every realm of business, and the credit industry is no exception. The regulations influencing collection practices are changing daily. During this webinar, you will learn about the latest restrictions impacting credit professionals. This program will cover state regulations and changes in the court system due to COVID-19 and how that is relevant for collections. Additionally, the presenters will share advice on how to manage your credit department under these developing circumstances.

“Credit and collection policies are evolving daily as we deal with the fallout from COVID-19,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Media credit professionals must be attuned to rapidly changing regulations while being mindful of the impact to their companies’ bottom line.”

Costs for the webinar is $50 for members; $0 for MFM corporate members; and $75 for non-members. The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 25. Registrations received after 5 p.m. CT on that day will be charged a $20 late fee. Those participating in this session will receive one CPE credit. Register online or print a registration form. Dialing instructions will arrive from Mandy Aoieong on Monday, May 25. If you have questions you may email Mandy.Aoieong@mediafinance.org

About the Presenters

Ryan Frisbie currently works as a Senior Sales and Legal Collection Specialist at BARR Credit Services. He has 21 years of experience in the collections industry, having served in every area of day to day operations. Ryan specializes in Collection litigation, which provides him the unique ability to understand the collections process from start to finish. This skill set serves to help educate clients and produce better results. Ryan also works with credit groups and is certified by the International Association of Commercial Collectors (IACC).

Marty Demirjian currently works as a Senior Account Representative at BARR Credit Services. At BARR Credit, he consults clients on their receivables and works with them to find the best-suited solution for their needs. Marty has been working in the collections industry for nearly 30 years.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S., Canada, UK, and Europe. More information about MFM is available on its website, https://www.mediafinance.org, and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.