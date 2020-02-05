Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) February Lunch & Learn, “Advertising is Dead. So What’s Your Next Move” will be held on Tuesday, February 18. Presenting the session will be Gordon Borrell, CEO of Borrell Associates. The session will begin at 1:00 pm ET.

Traditional forms of advertising have been tough to sell for the past decade. During this webinar, Borrell will offer a remarkable view of the changing face of the companies formerly known as “local media” and will serve up a provocative view of how a very different type of “survivor” company has begun to emerge from the shrinking shadows of competitors.

“We all can agree that the advertising landscape has changed significantly in the past decade,” said Mary M. Collins, president, and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Companies must consider different approaches to survive and thrive in this competitive field; Gordon’s depth of experience will give our members the insights they need to do just that.”

About Gordon Borrell

Gordon Borrell is a sought-after speaker for conferences and company meetings. He is one of the media industry’s leading analysts. Borrell is ranked in the top 2% among Gerson Lehrman Group’s 150,000 consultants worldwide and is quoted frequently in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Ad Age, Forbes, and other publications. He has appeared on CNN and other TV and radio programs discussing trends and forecasts for local media. Prior to starting Borrell Associates, Gordon Borrell was vice president for new media for Landmark Communications, where he worked for 22 years. In 1989, he began pioneering interactive ventures and helped establish the first TV, newspaper, cable, and network TV websites. Borrell conceptualized and helped create InfiNet, an internet access and hosting company, later split up and sold to Earthlink and to Gannett Co. He is a member of the executive board of the Local Media Association and is past president of the Newspaper Association of America’s New Media Federation.

The cost of the webinar is $50 for MFM individual members and $75 for non-members. It is free for MFM corporate members. Eligible participants will receive one Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website - https://www.mediafinance.org/distance-learning.

The deadline to register is Monday, February 17. Registrations received after 5 p.m. CT on the 17 will be charged a $20 late fee. Potential participants may call the MFM office at 847‑716‑7000 with questions.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premier resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website, https://www.mediafinance.org, and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as through its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.