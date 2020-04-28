Michael Bublé Renovates Family Home for His Grandfathers Former Caretaker in MAy 4 Episode of HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU'

New York [April 28, 2020] Singer, songwriter, producer and four-time GRAMMY Award® winner Michael Bublé will execute a life-changing home renovation for his late grandpa’s former caretaker, Minette, in a new episode of HGTV’s smash hit series Celebrity IOU on Monday, May 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Minette not only cared for Michael’s grandfather, Demetrio—aka “Mitch” as he was fondly called by family and friends—for many years, but she remains a special part of the family. She also supports her own family in the Philippines with her income. Now, with help from the network’s immensely popular twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, Michael will honor the last wish of his grandpa—who also was his best friend and an inspiration behind his music career—by giving Demetrio’s former home to Minette to call her own. Michael spent a great deal of time during his childhood at his grandparents’ home. And, before he hands over the keys to the house, Michael will work with Drew and Jonathan to overhaul the 1970s home into a bright, modern showplace that features a high-end kitchen with a waterfall island and a custom fireplace hearth in the living room.

“My grandpa used to say that the most selfish thing you could ever do was to give, because nothing felt as good,” said Michael. “So this is a really selfish act that we’re pulling here. Minette never does anything for herself, and I think my grandpa would be thrilled knowing we could maybe lessen her burden a little bit and continue having Minette help her family.”

Celebrity IOU is a new blockbuster HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each award-winning celebrity with a special renovation.

“Minette is really a special, beautiful woman,” added Michael. “My grandpa would be so happy—giving her this house would have been his dream.”

Fans are invited to access additional content from Celebrity IOU on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can watch the full Celebrity IOU episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. Fans also can visit HGTV.com for articles, before and after photo galleries, and more details about the celebrities and can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and updates.

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 87 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.3 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.