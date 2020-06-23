MTI Film Accelerates Set-to-Screen Workflow Management with CORTEX v5.3

HOLLYWOOD— MTI Film today announces the release of CORTEX v5.3, the latest version of its family of products for managing workflows on set and in post. This latest release includes a host of new features that make managing and processing data during production and post-production easier and more efficient. It also adds support for the latest sound and picture formats and delivery requirements of leading distributors, including Netflix, HBO, Hulu and Quibi.

“We continue to respond to changes in production and delivery, and to the needs of our users,” said MTI Film Director of Product Development Randy Reck. “CORTEX v5.3 will help users meet the challenges they face from more complex workflows and delivery requirements, and tighter deadlines. This new version delivers numerous new features and support requested by our clients, while improving usability and performance.”

CORTEX v5.3 is available in five editions, including two for DIT applications, a full-feature dailies application, an Enterprise package for post-production and delivery, and a quality control application. The software runs on Windows 7 and 10 and utilizes one or more NVIDIA GPUs.

Highlights of CORTEX v5.3:

Among CORTEX’s new features is the ability to render multiple formats simultaneously, accelerating dailies processing and other workflows.

CORTEX v5.3 also includes the option to automatically apply IMF delivery specs for HBO and Hulu, as well as support for the 16x9 aspect ratio (portrait and landscape) used by the new streaming service Quibi.

MTI Film worked with Netflix engineers to align the Dead Pixel detection and repair tools featured in the Enterprise edition of CORTEX v5.3 with the Netflix detection algorithm. This solution, which involves importing a .csv file supplied by Netflix, means that content can be prepared for Netflix while avoiding multiple re-deliveries to fix all pixel defects.

A new loudness meter includes features for monitoring, measuring and analyzing audio levels, with results, across the full timeline, viewable in graphical reports. It makes it easier to ensure delivery media conforms to loudness standards.

Learn more:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__j-J9y-CTY

Other new features

Region Of Interest Control for Dead Pixel Detection

Composition Reel to Render Individual Events

Still Frame Exports Can Include Window Burns

Arri Look Processing for 3D LUTs or CDL Values in MXF

EXR Custom Pixel Aspect Ratio

Support for Alexa Mini LF Camera

Framing Tools for Picture Rotation

Fast Import for Extremely Large Folders of Media Files

Support for Dolby Atmos® Audio Reading and Writing

Combine and Render Multiple Audio Configs from a Composition

User Manual with Context-Specific Help

Improvements:

Improved Reticle Tool

Improved Dead Pixel Detection Algorithm (US patent 10,349,097)

Updated Consistency and Usability of User Interface

Improved Support for SMPTE DCPs including Dolby EDR

