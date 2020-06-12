Metamedia, Velocity and Pixelogic Announce “MVP” Partnership to Deliver Next Phase of Digital Content Creation and Distribution to Studios and Theatres

MetaMedia, Velocity and Pixelogic are proud to announce MVP, a groundbreaking partnership between these three industry leaders that will deliver next generation solutions, streamlined workflows and reduced cost in relation to creation and delivery of content direct to theatres around the world. Harnessing the combined capabilities of each partner, MVP brings an unparalleled end-to-end solution to improve how DCP’s, KDM’s, and cinema advertising are produced and distributed over managed internet connections directly to exhibitors’ screens and dynamic digital lobby displays.

Andy Scade, senior vice president and general manager of Pixelogic’s Worldwide Digital Cinema Services said, “We are excited to join this partnership and to bring to the table our global operating platform, proprietary technology and operational expertise to manufacture DCP’s, KDM’s and marketing materials at scale.”

Joe Ross, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Velocity added, “The capabilities of Pixelogic, combined with our expertise, proven track record, best in class, 24/7 U.S.-based NOC, technical field support from more than 5,000 highly trained technicians, and global networking capabilities and MetaMedia’s innovative delivery platform, will allow MVP to reinvent how content delivery and content licensing takes place in the theatrical space.”

By lowering costs and increasing the efficiency and speed of content delivery for the entertainment industry, the MVP partnership will provide content creators and distributors with a longer window to finalize their movies and marketing materials. The solution offered by the MVP triumvirate provides the long-awaited next generation content distribution platform with two-way communication and flexible timelines.

With deliveries becoming quicker, cheaper, more automated and with the ability to help to monetize the cinema lobby with dynamic marketing capabilities, the MVP partnership brings many benefits to the exhibition community, including impactful digital marketing displays creating new ways of viewing content in the lobby.

Integral to MVP is the MetaMedia Entertainment Network, the world’s first cloud-based network for content delivery to cinemas. “More than ever, exhibitors are looking for new sources of revenue and ways to cut costs as they reimagine their business models,” said MetaMedia CEO Jason Brenek. “Our network brings exhibitors live and recorded programs, including concerts, sporting events, foreign, and faith-based content, while automating many behind the scenes delivery functions. Our partnership with Pixelogic and Velocity amplifies MetaMedia’s offering by adding digital marketing materials both onscreen and in the lobby, together with world-class content mastering and localization capabilities. All of this comes from teams of professionals with decades of experience and leadership throughout the motion picture industry.”

As the entertainment and exhibition industry begin to reopen and recover post COVID-19, the MVP group is committed to creating innovative, cost-effective and “hands-free” solutions that work in conjunction with current and future working practices. This initiative enables a much-needed evolution to how materials in the theatrical space are sent and received as the industry transitions to the new normal.