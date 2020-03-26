MyOutdoorTV Offers Extended 30-Day Free Period When Subscribing

DENVER (March 26, 2020) – Outdoor Sportsman Group’s global, subscription-based, streaming service MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) announced today it is offering an extended 30-day period of free service when consumers subscribe using the promo code STAYHOME between now and April 15, 2020

“We want to give all interested consumers of hunting, fishing, and outdoor adventure programming the opportunity to watch and experience great entertainment on MOTV, especially our loyal enthusiasts who find themselves stuck inside more than they would like to be,” Sr. Vice President & General Manager of MOTV, Sean Luxton said. “This extended 30-day period of free service is our way of acknowledging all the sacrifices that are being made during these difficult days.”

To subscribe to MOTV visit: www.MyOutdoorTV.com

About MyOutdoorTV (MOTV): MyOutdoorTV is the No. 1 global, subscription, streaming service from Outdoor Sportsman Group created just for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts. MOTV features favorite Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Sportsman Channel Canada television shows, the entire Hunters Video library and exclusive Major League Fishing content, acquired content from around the world, as well as exclusive MOTV Originals. MOTV is the pre-eminent voice for all outdoor enthusiasts and super serves the outdoor enthusiasts with an expansive acquired library of the best hunting, fishing and shooting programming in long and short form, recipes, tips and tricks, how-to instructional videos, as well as educational and exclusive content focusing on improving success in the field and on the waterways. MOTV is powered by the four networks, along with additional exclusive content available from Outdoor Sportsman Group’s established integrated media arm that includes 15 category-leading outdoor magazines, such as: Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites, including: OutdoorChannelPlus.com. MOTV is available in English, French, German, Swedish and Danish. Subscribe to MOTV at www.MyOutdoorTV.com , as well as the following streaming platforms: Apple IOS (iPhone and iPad), Android (phone and tablet), Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung SmartTV and LG SmartTV. MOTV is available in 192 markets worldwide.

********

Tom Caraccioli | Outdoor Sportsman Group | 212.852.6646 | Tom.Caraccioli@OutdoorSG.com