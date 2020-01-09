NAGRA AT CES 2020: FOCUS ON SMART SERVICE PROTECTION AND MONETIZATION FOR M&E

· NAGRA highlights how pay-TV operators and M&E service providers can identify and understand the growing scale and sophistication of ever-evolving threats across all operations and ensure a secure digital future

· Solutions on display are an integral part of the Kudelski Group’s extensive digital security portfolio and deliver comprehensive security for media and entertainment operations, including IoT and cybersecurity.

· Demonstrations to feature scalable service protection, active content monetization as well as big data & AI driven business performance.

Cheseaux, Switzerland and Phoenix, Ariz. – January 6, 2020 – At CES 2020, NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, will be highlighting the importance of an all-encompassing digital security approach for media and entertainment providers. Spanning content, services, delivery and consumer devices, the showcase leverages the Kudelski Group’s extensive security portfolio in content protection, IoT security and cybersecurity solutions to enable comprehensive protection of their business and new monetization opportunities. Demonstrations will be on display at the Venetian Meeting Rooms, Level 4, Zeno 4609, from January 7-10, 2020.

“In today’s media and entertainment space, smart digital security is essential to success,” said Ivan Verbesselt, SVP Marketing at NAGRA. “As the number of connected devices continues to rise, they also create new surface areas that are attractive targets for pirates and cyber-attacks. Content protection alone is no longer enough, and a broader service protection approach is required to ensure the integrity of all the business aspects that are critical to a successful operation: content, service, delivery and consumer devices. At CES 2020, we look forward to presenting NAGRA’s latest innovations in this space, and how they work together with the Kudelski Group’s IoT security and cybersecurity solutions to deliver end-to-end digital security in one unified and comprehensive approach to drive monetization and successful operations.”



NAGRA identifies the key opportunities, challenges and vulnerabilities M&E providers face with a framework akin to a radar that assesses the principle business opportunities and their security threats against four distinct business-critical axes or realms - content, service, delivery and consumer devices:

· Content: From conditional access and DRM to anti-piracy services and watermarking, these solutions protect the entire content value chain with a full toolset of cloud-based technologies. Solutions include NAGRA , NAGRA Connect and TVkey Cloud, comprehensively and address all dimensions of content protection for the connected world.

· Service: As services evolve and scale in today’s increasingly connected environment, the surface areas of an operation which are under threat of attack from a piracy or cyber-attacks are also increasing. In this context, operators must take a broader look at all the facets of their service to protect their overall operations and revenues, while at the same time creating new services, enabling new business models and monetisation opportunities. Solutions such as OpenTV Platform, GO Live and NAGRA Insight unlock active content monetization capabilities and AI-driven business performance for service providers on all their offerings and key functional areas.

· Delivery: While protecting the content and the entire service creation environment itself is critical, the delivery chain in an all-IP paradigm becomes increasingly susceptible to piracy attacks all along the content’s journey to the consumer. Leveraging the expertise from Kudelski Security, NAGRA delivers comprehensive enterprise cybersecurity solutions and managed security services to protect a service provider’s data and networks.

· Consumer Devices: Whether it’s a set-top box, an open device or a connected smart home IoT device, NAGRA will demonstrate how service providers can harness the power of the hardware and cloud-based security to deliver on the promise of a secure connected home and ensure the long-term sustainability of IoT ecosystems and new business models. Solutions and services include ​Kudelski IoT Security Design & Evaluation, IoT Security Platform and IoT Managed Security Services​.

Sporfie, a venture of NAGRA, will exhibit at the Swiss Pavilion located in the Sands Expo hall. Sporfie is an innovative sports video platform that allows anyone, from parents at youth games to marketers and officials at the professional level, to easily and instantly capture, replay and share sports highlights without filming or editing.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetisation of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter at and LinkedIn.





