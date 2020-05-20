NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking Wins Two Future Best of Show Awards at NAB Show Express

NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that its latest NexGuard forensic watermarking solutions won multiple top honors at the NAB Show Express Special Edition Best of Show Awards 2020, presented by Future’s B2B media technology group.

NexGuard ClipMark, an industry-first solution that detects any source of pre-release leaks on very short video clips, won the Future Best of Show Award presented by TVBEurope. The NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software, which enables content owners and post-production houses to seamlessly apply forensic watermarks in editing and collaboration workflows, won the Future Best of Show Award presented by Digital Video.





Future’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. A special edition of the award program was held this year in the absence of a physical NAB Show.

“We’re honored to receive these awards which demonstrate the industry’s increasing need for game-changing forensic watermarking solutions that address every step of the content value chain,” said Jean-Philippe Plantevin, VP Anti-Piracy for NAGRA. “NexGuard ClipMark and our new NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software are the latest additions in our comprehensive suite of solutions that enable content owners and post-production houses to protect their valuable assets by helping them detect the source of any pre-release leak, and safeguard them from piracy.”

“Our thanks to the many companies that participated in this year’s program under such unusual circumstances,” said Paul McLane, managing director of content in Future’s B2B media technology group. “It’s clear from the nominations and the outstanding winners that, despite the current health crisis, technology innovation remains strong in our industry.”

NexGuard ClipMark helps content owners detect any source of pre-release leaks on very short video clips such as dailies, clips (e.g. TV spots), and trailers (e.g. test trailers), down to thirty seconds in duration. The NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software allows for the secure exchange of pre-release assets with creative agencies or editing departments in editing and collaboration workflows. Both solutions can be seamlessly deployed into existing content workflows while leveraging the cloud-based NexGuard Detection Service for fast, highly scalable, and fully automated detection of watermarks on any type of assets.

NexGuard forensic watermarking technologies are a key component of NAGRA’s comprehensive line-up of solutions to guard against service and content piracy.

