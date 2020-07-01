NAGRA secures Taiwan Broadband Communications'hybrid Android TV STB 4K service



Cheseaux, Switzerland, and Phoenix, AZ - June 17, 2020 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today that Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC), one of Taiwan's leading multi-system cable operators, has selected NAGRA to secure its new Android TV 4K Ultra HD pay-TV service integrated with Realtek system-on-chip (SoC) solution.



The service leverages the NAGRA Android Fast Track Program and utilizes the NAGRA Security Services Platform(SSP) and NAGRA Connect content protection to deliver premium 4K Ultra HD programming, interactive services, as well as public OTT services. TBC's 4K service gives access to more than 200 channels and allows subscribers to download and watch legitimate online content. TBC's OTT partners include HBO GO, friDay, LiTV, myVideo and supports services such as YouTube and Google Play.

"NAGRA has been a longtime partner to TBC and continue to show their commitment in providing a reliable and secure platform for our Android TV deployment, hence being our natural choice," said Jimmy Chen, Chief Executive Officer, TBC. "Thanks to their robust content protection solutions for Android TV, we can now deliver a new premium 4K experience to our customers with advanced and interactive pay-TV services."

"We're pleased to support TBC on their Android TV journey with best-in-class security solutions that integrate seamlessly with the Android TV ecosystem and ensure the right level of protection for premium content," said Stéphane Le Dreau, Senior Vice President Sales & Services APAC, NAGRA. "With the NAGRA Android Fast Track Program, operators like TBC can evolve their services rapidly to remain competitive against traditional and new competitors and benefit from a comprehensive portfolio of technologies to successfully shorten their time to market, enable new revenue streams and execute on the Android TV journey."

The NAGRA Android Fast Track Program offers comprehensive support for operators looking to deploy Android TV services. Leveraging a long standing experience in Android-based OTT and hybrid TV deployments, it combines a highly secure and fully featured ecosystem of technologies, partners and services to assist pay-TV operators in hybrid and OTT deployments and help them successfully execute on the Android TV journey.

The NAGRA Security Services Platform is a flexible and modular backend security platform that takes CAS and DRM technologies to the next level enabling secure premium content delivery over any network to any device, with any business model. NAGRA Connect, a single converged CAS/DRM client that fully supports the multi-network, multi-device, multi-use case reality of telco and cable providers to reduce complexity and improve performance.



About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.



About TBC

Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC) is one of the leading multi-system cable operators in Taiwan. Established in 1999, TBC's franchise areas include Taoyuan, HsinChu, Miaoli and Taichung. The company's vision is to provide seamless access to the most compelling and competitive suite of media and communication products in Taiwan. Today, TBC serves approximate 750,000 cable TV households with about 200 channels of exciting local and international content on its digital TV platform. TBC also provides a full range of quality broadband access packages with speeds ranging from 8M to 1G.